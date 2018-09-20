Kaz Recalls Stinger Insect Zappers Due to Shock Hazard

The insect kill grid can detach inside the housing, posing a shock hazard.
Kaz toll-free at 888-480-2880 from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.Kaz.com or www.stingerproducts.com and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Stinger BK series Insect Zapper electric insect/mosquito zapper including the Stinger Insect Zapper (Model BK 110v3), the Stinger 3-in-1 Insect Zapper (Model BK310v3) and the Stinger 5-in-1 Insect & Mosquito Zapper (Model BK510v3). They are black or gray plastic and stand or hang vertically. The units are about 19 inches high and 6 inches wide and require an extension cord to operate outside. The recalled models have codes ending in YTG and Made in China printed on the silver label on the bottom of the product.
|
Model Number
|
Product Name
|
BK510v3 (ULG510YTG)
|
Stinger 5-in-1 Insect & Mosquito Zapper
|
BK310v3 (ULG310YTG)
|
Stinger 3-in-1 Insect Zapper
|
BK110v3 (ULG110YTG)
|
Stinger Insect Zapper
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Stinger Insect Zappers, unplug them, and contact Kaz to return the product for a full refund.
Kaz has received three reports of units exhibiting internal grid detachment. No injuries have been reported.
Home Depot, Ace Hardware, other stores nationwide, and online from April 2018 through August 2018 for between $30 and $80.
Foshan Shi Shunde District Yongtong Electronics Co., Ltd., of China
Kaz USA Inc., Marlborough, Mass.
Kaz USA Inc., Marlborough, Mass.
