  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Kaz Recalls Stinger Insect Zappers Due to Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Stinger Insect Zappers
Hazard:

The insect kill grid can detach inside the housing, posing a shock hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 20, 2018
Units:
About 72,000
Consumer Contact:

Kaz toll-free at 888-480-2880 from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.Kaz.com or www.stingerproducts.com and click on “Recall” for more information.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Stinger BK series Insect Zapper electric insect/mosquito zapper including the Stinger Insect Zapper (Model BK 110v3), the Stinger 3-in-1 Insect Zapper (Model BK310v3) and the Stinger 5-in-1 Insect & Mosquito Zapper (Model BK510v3). They are black or gray plastic and stand or hang vertically. The units are about 19 inches high and 6 inches wide and require an extension cord to operate outside. The recalled models have codes ending in YTG and Made in China printed on the silver label on the bottom of the product.

 

Model Number

Product Name

BK510v3 (ULG510YTG)

Stinger 5-in-1 Insect & Mosquito Zapper

BK310v3 (ULG310YTG)

Stinger 3-in-1 Insect Zapper

BK110v3 (ULG110YTG)

Stinger Insect Zapper
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Stinger Insect Zappers, unplug them, and contact Kaz to return the product for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Kaz has received three reports of units exhibiting internal grid detachment. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Home Depot, Ace Hardware, other stores nationwide, and online from April 2018 through August 2018 for between $30 and $80.

Manufacturer(s):

 Foshan Shi Shunde District Yongtong Electronics Co., Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Kaz USA Inc., Marlborough, Mass.

Distributor(s):

Kaz USA Inc., Marlborough, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-227
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Koehler-Bright Star Recalls Flashlights Due to Explosion Hazard
Southwire Recalls Globe and Snow Globe Stake Lights Due to Fire Hazard
Varaluz Recalls Longfellow Light Fixtures
Meijer Recalls Halloween Projector Flashlight
Halco Recalls LED Bulbs