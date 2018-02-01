John Deere Recalls ZTrak Riding Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The mower’s blades can continue to rotate under power when the operator leaves the seat, posing a laceration risk to the user or bystander.
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET or online at www.deere.com and click on Product Recall Information on the drop-menu under Services & Support for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves John Deere model Z335M, Z345M, Z345R, Z355R, and Z375R residential ZTrak™ riding mowers. The model number and “John Deere” are printed on the front of the green and yellow colored riding lawn mowers. The serial number begins with 1GX and is printed on the rear frame of the machine near the engine. The serial numbers of the affected mowers are within the following range:
|
Serial Number Ranges
|
1GX335MB+++080001 – 080545
1GX335MC+++080001 – 080020
|
1GXZ345B+++064067 – 064200
1GX345MB+++080001 – 081117
1GX345MC+++080001 – 080095
1GX345MD+++080001 – 080010
1GX345ME+++080002 – 080112
|
1GXZ345R+++064384 – 064764
1GX345RB+++080001 – 080491
1GX345RC+++080001 – 080020
1GX345RE+++080001 – 080064
|
1GXZ355R+++064088 – 064253
1GX355RB+++080001 – 080206
1GX355RC+++080001 – 080010
|
1GX375RF+++080001 – 080327
1GX375RG+++080001 – 080025
Note: The characters marked by ‘+’ will vary.
Consumers should stop using the recalled riding mowers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting purchasers of the recalled lawn mowers directly.
None reported
John Deere dealers and on HomeDepot.com from August 2017 through December 2017 for between $2,600 and $3,500.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800