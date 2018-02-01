  1. Home
John Deere Recalls ZTrak Riding Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
John Deere ZTrak™ riding mowers
Hazard:

The mower’s blades can continue to rotate under power when the operator leaves the seat, posing a laceration risk to the user or bystander.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 1, 2018
Units:
About 3,700 (In addition, 18 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET or online at www.deere.com and click on Product Recall Information on the drop-menu under Services & Support for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves John Deere model Z335M, Z345M, Z345R, Z355R, and Z375R residential ZTrak™ riding mowers. The model number and “John Deere” are printed on the front of the  green and yellow colored riding lawn mowers. The serial number begins with 1GX and is printed on the rear frame of the machine near the engine. The serial numbers of the affected mowers are within the following range:

 

Serial Number Ranges

1GX335MB+++080001 – 080545

1GX335MC+++080001 – 080020

1GXZ345B+++064067 – 064200

1GX345MB+++080001 – 081117

1GX345MC+++080001 – 080095

1GX345MD+++080001 – 080010

1GX345ME+++080002 – 080112

1GXZ345R+++064384 – 064764

1GX345RB+++080001 – 080491

1GX345RC+++080001 – 080020

1GX345RE+++080001 – 080064

1GXZ355R+++064088 – 064253

1GX355RB+++080001 – 080206

1GX355RC+++080001 – 080010

1GX375RF+++080001 – 080327

1GX375RG+++080001 – 080025

 

Note: The characters marked by ‘+’ will vary.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled riding mowers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting purchasers of the recalled lawn mowers directly.    

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

John Deere dealers and on HomeDepot.com from August 2017 through December 2017 for between $2,600 and $3,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.

Distributor(s):

Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-719
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

