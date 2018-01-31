  1. Home
John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Tractors Due To Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
John Deere Compact Utility Tractors
Hazard:

The brakes can fail, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
January 31, 2018
Units:
About 600 (In addition, 5 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, or online at www.deere.com and select Product Recall Information on the drop-down menu under Services & Support for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves John Deere model 2025R compact utility tractors. They are green and yellow with “John Deere” and the model number located on the hood. The serial number is located on the right side of the frame by the front right tire. The serial numbers of the affected tractors are within the following range: 1LV2025R×HJ100101 – 101005.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled compact utility tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting purchasers of the recalled tractors directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

John Deere dealers nationwide from July 2017 through October 2017 for about $16,200.

Manufacturer(s):

Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-718
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
