John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Loaders Due To Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Information about the proper ballast when the loader is attached to a John Deere model 2025R tractor is missing from the operator’s manual. If improperly ballasted, the tractor can be unstable and create a risk of injury to the operator or bystanders.
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under “Services & Support” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves John Deere model 120R loaders that attach to 2025R tractors. The recalled loaders are mostly green with yellow accents. The model number 120R is located on both sides of the loader. The serial number is located on the inside of the left boom arm of the loader. A list of serial numbers included in this recall is available at www.JohnDeere.com/120R-Loader-OM-Recall .
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loaders and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free correction of the operator’s manual. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers of the recalled loaders directly.
None reported
John Deere dealers nationwide from May 2017 through September 2017 for about $3,600.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800