John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Loaders Due To Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
John Deere 120R compact utility tractor loaders
Hazard:

Information about the proper ballast when the loader is attached to a John Deere model 2025R tractor is missing from the operator’s manual. If improperly ballasted, the tractor can be unstable and create a risk of injury to the operator or bystanders.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 24, 2018
Units:
About 11,500 (in addition, about 1,300 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under “Services & Support” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves John Deere model 120R loaders that attach to 2025R tractors. The recalled loaders are mostly green with yellow accents. The model number 120R is located on both sides of the loader. The serial number is located on the inside of the left boom arm of the loader. A list of serial numbers included in this recall is available at www.JohnDeere.com/120R-Loader-OM-Recall .

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loaders and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free correction of the operator’s manual. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers of the recalled loaders directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

John Deere dealers nationwide from May 2017 through September 2017 for about $3,600.

Manufacturer(s):

Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-745
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
