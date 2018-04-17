  1. Home
Jo-Ann Stores Recalls Light Sets Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Light sets
Hazard:

The light set’s glass jars can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 17, 2018
Units:
About 3,000
Consumer Contact:

Jo-Ann stores toll-free at 888-739-4120 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, email at customer.service@joann.com or online www.joann.com and click on “Recalls” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Jo-Ann’s battery-operated Maker’s Holiday 10-count LED string light sets. The light sets consist of ten glass jars with white plastic snow and red plastic beads inside and a cork at the top that holds the LED bulb. The light strings measure about 73.5 inches long and have a tag attached with instructions as to how to replace the batteries. Maker’s Holiday is printed on the front of the product packaging and SKU/UPC 1554-7201/603559321277 on the bottom left of the back side of the product packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the light sets and contact Jo-Ann stores for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Jo-Ann has received two reports of glass jars breaking, resulting in cuts that required stitches.

Sold At:

Jo-Ann stores nationwide from October 2017 through February 2018 for about $14.

Manufacturer(s):

Henton Enterprise Co. Ltd., of China

Distributor(s):

Jo-Ann Stores LLC, of Hudson, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-141
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
