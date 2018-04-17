Jo-Ann Stores Recalls Light Sets Due to Laceration Hazard

The light set’s glass jars can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard.
Jo-Ann stores toll-free at 888-739-4120 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, email at customer.service@joann.com or online www.joann.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Jo-Ann’s battery-operated Maker’s Holiday 10-count LED string light sets. The light sets consist of ten glass jars with white plastic snow and red plastic beads inside and a cork at the top that holds the LED bulb. The light strings measure about 73.5 inches long and have a tag attached with instructions as to how to replace the batteries. Maker’s Holiday is printed on the front of the product packaging and SKU/UPC 1554-7201/603559321277 on the bottom left of the back side of the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the light sets and contact Jo-Ann stores for a full refund.
Jo-Ann has received two reports of glass jars breaking, resulting in cuts that required stitches.
Jo-Ann stores nationwide from October 2017 through February 2018 for about $14.
Henton Enterprise Co. Ltd., of China
Jo-Ann Stores LLC, of Hudson, Ohio
