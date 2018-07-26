  1. Home
Jimmy Hack Golf Recalls Golf Swing Trainers Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Orange Whip golf swing trainers
Hazard:

The orange ball can detach from the trainer while in use, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystanders.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 26, 2018
Units:
About 6,100
Consumer Contact:

Jimmy Hack Golf toll-free at 877-505-9447 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://orangewhipgolf.com/ and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Orange Whip golf swing trainer models OWT and OWM. The recalled trainers have a black grip and flexible shaft with a weighted orange ball attached to it. The batch number is printed on the inside of the counterweight steel ball (white or gold color) attached to the grip end of the Orange Whip. The recalled trainers have a batch number in the range from 772 to 792. In order to read the batch number, the counterweight steel ball must be unscrewed by hand. Model OWT, the full size trainer, measures 47 inches in length. Model OWM, the mid-size trainer, measures 43 inches in length

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf swing trainers and contact Jimmy Hack Golf to receive a free replacement product.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 36 reports of the ball detaching from the trainer. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Austad Golf, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, PGA TOUR Superstore, Scheels Sporting Goods, World Wide Golf Shops stores and other golf stores nationwide and online at orangewhipgolf.com and from November 2017 through February 2018 for about $110.

Manufacturer(s):

Jimmy Hack Golf LLC, of Easley, S.C.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-194
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
