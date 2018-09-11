  1. Home
Jimco Recalls Bistro Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Bistro chairs
Hazard:

The chair’s seat can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 11, 2018
Units:
About 16,000
Consumer Contact:

Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Company at 800-643-0092 from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://jimcolamp.com/ and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Jimco Outdoor Folding Bistro Chairs in graywash and teak finishes. The Bistro Chairs are wooden foldable chairs. The chairs were sold individually at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, and as part of a set with two chairs and a table at HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact the firm for instructions on how to return the chairs for a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

Jimco has received five reports of the bistro chairs breaking, including one report involving a bruised wrist and a cut to the leg.

Sold At:

TJ Maxx and Marshalls as individual chairs from January 2018 through June 2018 for about $20, and as part of a set with two chairs and a table at HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post from January 2018 through June 2018 for about $130.

Importer(s):

Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Company, of Bono, Ark.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
18-219
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
