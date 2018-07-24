  1. Home
JCPenney Recalls Okie Dokie Denim Patches Shortie Shorts Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Okie Dokie Denim Patches Shortie shorts
Hazard:

The patches on the shorts can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 24, 2018
Units:
About 5,400
Consumer Contact:

JCPenney at 800-322-1189 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday or online at www.jcpenney.com and click on “Help” and then “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Okie Dokie Denim Patches Shortie shorts. These jean shorts have a rainbow and a slice of watermelon patch on the front of each pocket with tan stitching along the seams. The shorts were sold in toddler sizes 2T through 5T. The item number 324-8191 and date code 12/17 are printed on a white tag on the inside back seam of the shorts.   

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the shorts and contact JCPenney for instructions on returning the shorts for a full refund in the form of a JCPenney gift card.   

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

JCPenney stores nationwide and online at www.jcpenney.com from February 2018 through June 2018 for about $22.

Importer(s):

J.C. Penney Corporation Inc., of Plano, Texas

Distributor(s):

J.C. Penney Corporation Inc., of Plano, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-192
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

