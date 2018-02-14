ISO Beauty Recalls Hair Dryers Due to Burn Hazard

The cord can become brittle near the base of the dryer, posing burn hazards.
ISO Beauty at 800-490-5919 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at isobeauty.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Ionic Pro 2000 and 2000W hand-held hair dryers sold under the ISO Beauty and Proliss brand names. The bottom rear of the dryers has “ISO” or “Proliss” printed and model number HD-1820. The dryers were sold in the following colors: black, white, white pearl, peacock, white zebra, pink leopard, blue, and giraffe.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact ISO Beauty for instructions on removing the cord and receiving a refund in the form of a credit for a replacement product from the firm.
ISO Beauty has received 35 reports of the dryers sparking or smoking, including two reports of flames coming from the dryers and three reported burn injuries to hands or fingers.
Groupon.com, Target.com, ISObeauty.com, Proliss.com and Amazon.com from March 2013 through January 2018 for between $30 and $40.
ISO Beauty, of Chatsworth, Calif.
