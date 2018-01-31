  1. Home
Infant Bodysuits Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Made by Alstyle

Name of product:
Infant bodysuits
Hazard:

The snaps at the crotch can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 1, 2018
Units:
About 194,500 (In addition, about 103,100 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Alstyle toll-free at 877-562-1499 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.alstyle.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Alstyle infant bodysuits. The 100% cotton, short-sleeved bodysuits were sold in black, blue, pink and white. They have a lap shoulder construction with three-snap closure at the crotch. The bodysuits were sold in sizes 6M, 12M and 18M. “Alstyle” and “Made in Mexico” are printed on the neck label and “CAT – # – J” is printed on a white label sewn into the left inside seam.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bodysuits and contact Alstyle for instructions on returning the recalled bodysuits free of cost and to receive a $10 Alstyle gift card per bodysuit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of snaps detaching from the bodysuit. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Wholesale and screen printers nationwide and online at www.alstyle.com from August 2015 through September 2017 for between $2.15 and $2.25.

Manufacturer(s):

Gildan Activewear SLR, dba Alstyle, of Barbados

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
18-091
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
