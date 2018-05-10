  1. Home
  2. Recalls

illy Recalls 8.8-Ounce Whole Bean Coffee Cans Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
illy 8.8-ounce whole bean coffee cans
Hazard:

The coffee bean can lid can detach suddenly with force upon opening when missing an air valve on the bottom, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 10, 2018
Units:
About 65,000
Consumer Contact:

illy toll-free at 855-282-4682 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at caninfo@illy.com or online at www.illy.com/caninfo for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves only Whole Bean 250 gram/8.8 ounce cans of illy coffee in medium, dark roast and decaf with no air valve on the bottom of the canister with a best by date of 10/2019, 11/2019, or 12/2019 printed on the bottom of the can. The silver, cylinder-shaped coffee cans have the “illy” logo printed on the front with a red, black or green-colored accent line across the top and bottom of the can.

    Coffee can size

Coffee type

Best by date

Can Accent Color

250 gram / 8.8 oz. can

Whole Bean Medium Roast

10/2019, 11/2019, or 12/2019

Red

250 gram / 8.8 oz. can

Whole Bean Dark Roast

10/2019 or 11/2019

Black

250 gram / 8.8 oz. can

Whole Bean Decaf

10/2019

Green

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should not open or use a recalled coffee can and contact illy for a free replacement product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Bed Bath & Beyond, Kroger, Shoprite, Sur La Table, Target, Whole Foods, Williams Sonoma, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Jet.com from November 2017 through May 2018 for about $15.

Manufacturer(s):

illycaffé S.p.A, of Italy

Importer(s):

illycaffé North America Inc., of Rye Brook, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
18-154
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

ALDI Recalls Deep Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicers Recalled by Premier Kitchen Products Due to Laceration Hazard
Base Brands Recalls Water Bottles Due to Violation of Lead Paint Standard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
L.L.Bean Recalls Knife with Sheath Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
InSinkErator® Recalls SinkTop™ Switch Accessory for Garbage Disposals Due to Fire Hazard