illy Recalls 8.8-Ounce Whole Bean Coffee Cans Due to Injury Hazard

The coffee bean can lid can detach suddenly with force upon opening when missing an air valve on the bottom, posing an injury hazard.
illy toll-free at 855-282-4682 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at caninfo@illy.com or online at www.illy.com/caninfo for more information
Recall Details
This recall involves only Whole Bean 250 gram/8.8 ounce cans of illy coffee in medium, dark roast and decaf with no air valve on the bottom of the canister with a best by date of 10/2019, 11/2019, or 12/2019 printed on the bottom of the can. The silver, cylinder-shaped coffee cans have the “illy” logo printed on the front with a red, black or green-colored accent line across the top and bottom of the can.
|
Coffee can size
|
Coffee type
|
Best by date
|
Can Accent Color
|
250 gram / 8.8 oz. can
|
Whole Bean Medium Roast
|
10/2019, 11/2019, or 12/2019
|
Red
|
250 gram / 8.8 oz. can
|
Whole Bean Dark Roast
|
10/2019 or 11/2019
|
Black
|
250 gram / 8.8 oz. can
|
Whole Bean Decaf
|
10/2019
|
Green
Consumers should not open or use a recalled coffee can and contact illy for a free replacement product.
None reported
Bed Bath & Beyond, Kroger, Shoprite, Sur La Table, Target, Whole Foods, Williams Sonoma, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Jet.com from November 2017 through May 2018 for about $15.
illycaffé S.p.A, of Italy
illycaffé North America Inc., of Rye Brook, N.Y.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800