IKEA Recalls Dining Tables Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
GLIVARP extendable dining tables
Hazard:

The table’s glass extension leaf can detach and fall unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
November 27, 2018
Units:
About 8,200 (in addition, about 1,500 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Press Room at the bottom of the page, then on Product Recalls at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves IKEA GLIVARP extendable dining tables in white. The recalled tables have four steel legs and a glass table top with an extension that can be pulled out to the side. They measure about 29 inches tall by 49 inches long. The glass table top extension measures about 25 inches long. The supplier number (12003) is printed on a sticker on the underside of the table frame. “GLIVARP” and the IKEA logo are also printed on the sticker.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dining tables and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund or free replacement table.

Incidents/Injuries:

IKEA has received three reports of the table’s glass extension leaf detaching and falling unexpectedly, one of which included a minor injury where no medical attention was needed.

Sold Exclusively At:

IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from February 2017 through October 2018 for about $300.

Importer(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Distributor(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Manufactured In:
Romania
Recall number:
19-039
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
