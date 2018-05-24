IKEA Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

The bicycle belt can break, posing a fall hazard.
This recall involves IKEA 26 inch and 28 inch SLADDA bicycles. The recalled bicycles are a light grey and have an aluminum frame. IKEA is printed at the bottom of the seat tube near the crank. The article aumber is printed on a sticker at the bottom of the down tube.
Model
Article Number
SLADDA 26”
303.267.28
SLADDA 28”
603.267.36
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.
None reported in the U.S.
Exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from August 2016 through January 2018 for between $400 and $500.
IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland
IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland
