Hydrolevel Recalls Controllers for Slant/Fin Boilers Due to Fire Hazard

A malfunction in the recalled controller can cause the boiler to overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Slant Fin at 800-873-4346 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday though Friday or Hydrolevel at 800-654-0768 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.hydrolevel.com and click Contact Us for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Hydrolevel HydroStat Model 3000 boiler controller which is a black rectangular control unit for residential Slant/Fin VSPH boilers. The unit has six small LED lights and the word ‘Hydrostat’ on the front. The controller says HydroStat on the front and HydroStat Model 3000 on the back.
Consumers with Slant/Fin model VSPH boilers should immediately contact a contractor to schedule a free repair. For assistance in locating a contractor, go to http://www.slantfin.com/locator/.
Hydrolevel has received five reports of the recalled controllers failing to shut down the boilers after they reach the high temperature limit. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Slant/Fin distributors, residential boiler contractors and boiler distributors nationwide from May 2012 through July 2018 for about $185 for the boiler controller
Hydrolevel Company, of North Haven, Conn.
Hydrolevel Company, of North Haven, Conn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800