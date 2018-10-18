  1. Home
Hydrolevel Recalls Controllers for Slant/Fin Boilers Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
HydroStat Model 3000 boiler controllers for Slant/Fin boilers
Hazard:

A malfunction in the recalled controller can cause the boiler to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 18, 2018
Units:
About 3,900 (in addition, about 370 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Slant Fin at 800-873-4346 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday though Friday or Hydrolevel at 800-654-0768 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.hydrolevel.com and click Contact Us for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Hydrolevel HydroStat Model 3000 boiler controller which is a black rectangular control unit for residential Slant/Fin VSPH boilers. The unit has six small LED lights and the word ‘Hydrostat’ on the front. The controller says HydroStat on the front and HydroStat Model 3000 on the back.

 
Remedy:

 Consumers with Slant/Fin model VSPH boilers should immediately contact a contractor to schedule a free repair. For assistance in locating a contractor, go to http://www.slantfin.com/locator/.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hydrolevel has received five reports of the recalled controllers failing to shut down the boilers after they reach the high temperature limit. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:

Slant/Fin distributors, residential boiler contractors and boiler distributors nationwide from May 2012 through July 2018 for about $185 for the boiler controller

Manufacturer(s):

Hydrolevel Company, of North Haven, Conn.

Distributor(s):

Hydrolevel Company, of North Haven, Conn.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-016
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
