Hunter Douglas Recalls Privacy Sheer Blinds Due to Strangulation Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Luminette privacy sheer blinds
Hazard:

The cord restraints on the combination wand/cord of the sheer blinds can break, posing a strangulation hazard to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 1, 2018
Units:
About 550 in the U.S. (In addition, 60 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Hunter Douglas at 800-997-2389 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.hunterdouglas.com and click on Child Safety at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves custom-made Luminette privacy sheer blinds and other branded and generic sheer blinds listed below with the combination wand cord sold in white. The Hunter Douglas logo is printed on the end of the wand of the Luminette brand sheer blinds. The alternative brand and generic sheers do not have a logo. The cord/wand is unique to this product. 

The product was also sold under the following other brands and names: 

  • Allen + Roth Vertical Sheers
  • Alta Shadings
  • Budget Blinds Enlightened Style Shadings
  • Comfortex Vertical Sheer Shadings
  • Luxaflex
  • MyBlinds Shadings
  • Smith & Noble
  • Vertical Sheer Shadings by Turnils, Unique Wholesale, United Supply, Century, Oxford House, or Matisse
  • Vista Shadings
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sheer blinds and contact Hunter Douglas for a free repair kit. Hunter Douglas is contacting all known purchasers directly.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 11 reports of broken or cracked cord restraints. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Budget Blinds, Hunter Douglas dealers, JC Penney and Lowes stores nationwide from January 2017 through March 2017. Hunter Douglas Luminette custom sheers were sold for about $2,000. Alternative brand versions were sold for about $1,250. 

Importer(s):

Hunter Douglas Window Fashions Inc., of Broomfield, Colo. 

Distributor(s):

Hunter Douglas Window Fashions Inc., of Broomfield, Colo. 

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-720
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

