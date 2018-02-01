Hunter Douglas Recalls Privacy Sheer Blinds Due to Strangulation Hazard (Recall Alert)

The cord restraints on the combination wand/cord of the sheer blinds can break, posing a strangulation hazard to children.
Hunter Douglas at 800-997-2389 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.hunterdouglas.com and click on Child Safety at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves custom-made Luminette privacy sheer blinds and other branded and generic sheer blinds listed below with the combination wand cord sold in white. The Hunter Douglas logo is printed on the end of the wand of the Luminette brand sheer blinds. The alternative brand and generic sheers do not have a logo. The cord/wand is unique to this product.
The product was also sold under the following other brands and names:
- Allen + Roth Vertical Sheers
- Alta Shadings
- Budget Blinds Enlightened Style Shadings
- Comfortex Vertical Sheer Shadings
- Luxaflex
- MyBlinds Shadings
- Smith & Noble
- Vertical Sheer Shadings by Turnils, Unique Wholesale, United Supply, Century, Oxford House, or Matisse
- Vista Shadings
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sheer blinds and contact Hunter Douglas for a free repair kit. Hunter Douglas is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 11 reports of broken or cracked cord restraints. No injuries have been reported.
Budget Blinds, Hunter Douglas dealers, JC Penney and Lowes stores nationwide from January 2017 through March 2017. Hunter Douglas Luminette custom sheers were sold for about $2,000. Alternative brand versions were sold for about $1,250.
Hunter Douglas Window Fashions Inc., of Broomfield, Colo.
