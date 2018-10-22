  1. Home
Huish Outdoors Recalls Buoyancy Control Devices (BCDs) Due to Drowning Hazard

Name of product:
Zeagle Sport buoyancy control devices (BCDs)
Hazard:

Buttons on the Zeagle Sport BCD inflators can break or fracture leading to a rapid loss of air or auto inflation of the BCD, posing a drowning hazard to scuba divers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 23, 2018
Units:
About 2,600 (In addition, about 800 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Zeagle toll-free at 888-270-8595 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.zeagle.com and click on Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Zeagle Sport BCD inflators. BCDs are used to help a diver maintain buoyancy under water during scuba diving. Models include Sport Base, Sport Resort, Sport Base Plus, Sport Resort Plus, and Sport Focus.

 

Serial numbers are located on the inside of BCD pocket.

Affected serial numbers:

 

620150000 – 620150800

2015081625 – 2015080921

2016035830 – 2016034676

1030062 – 1030001

2015114475 – 2015112942

1012775 – 1012051

2015092740 – 2015091746

1011765 – 1010001

 

 

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BCDs and call Zeagle for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 23 reports of the button on the BCD breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Zeagle dealers and scuba diving equipment stores nationwide from August 2015 through July 2018 for between $320 and $430.

Importer(s):

Huish Outdoors LLC, dba Zeagle, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Distributor(s):

Huish Outdoors LLC, dba Zeagle, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
19-018
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
