Huish Outdoors Recalls Buoyancy Control Devices (BCDs) Due to Drowning Hazard

Buttons on the Zeagle Sport BCD inflators can break or fracture leading to a rapid loss of air or auto inflation of the BCD, posing a drowning hazard to scuba divers.
Zeagle toll-free at 888-270-8595 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.zeagle.com and click on Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Zeagle Sport BCD inflators. BCDs are used to help a diver maintain buoyancy under water during scuba diving. Models include Sport Base, Sport Resort, Sport Base Plus, Sport Resort Plus, and Sport Focus.
Serial numbers are located on the inside of BCD pocket.
Affected serial numbers:
|
620150000 – 620150800
|
2015081625 – 2015080921
|
2016035830 – 2016034676
|
1030062 – 1030001
|
2015114475 – 2015112942
|
1012775 – 1012051
|
2015092740 – 2015091746
|
1011765 – 1010001
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BCDs and call Zeagle for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.
The firm has received 23 reports of the button on the BCD breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Zeagle dealers and scuba diving equipment stores nationwide from August 2015 through July 2018 for between $320 and $430.
Huish Outdoors LLC, dba Zeagle, of Salt Lake City, Utah
Huish Outdoors LLC, dba Zeagle, of Salt Lake City, Utah
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800