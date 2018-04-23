  1. Home
Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury

Name of product:
Fibre-Metal E2 and North Peak A79 hard hats
Hazard:

The hard hats can fail to protect users from impact, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 24, 2018
Units:
About 82,500 (in addition, about 65,550 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Honeywell toll-free at 888-212-6903 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.honeywellsafety.com and click on Voluntary Product Recall for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Honeywell’s type 1 Fibre-Metal E2 and North Peak A79 hard hats. They were sold in a variety of different colors. The Fibre-Metal E2 hard hats have a manufacture date of April 2016, May 2016, December 2017 or January 2018. The North Peak A79 hard hats were manufactured from April 2016 through January 2018. Only North Peak A79 hard hats with mold identification number 4 are included on this recall. North by Honeywell, the mold identification number, and the manufacture date can be found on the underside of the hat’s brim. The date code is in a clock format: The numbers around the circle correspond to the 12 months of the year, the arrow points to the month of manufacture and the numbers on either side of the arrow represent the last two digits of the year.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hard hats and contact Honeywell to receive a product credit or voucher equal to the purchase price of the recalled hard hat.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Industrial protective equipment distributors nationwide in their stores and through their e-commerce portals and online at www.Amazon.com and other websites from April 2016 through January 2018 for between $7 and $21.

Manufacturer(s):

North Safety de Mexicali, S. de R.L. de C.V., of Mexico

Importer(s):

Honeywell Safety Products USA Inc., of Smithfield, R.I.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
18-146
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
