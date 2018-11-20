  1. Home
HoMedics Recalls Nightlights Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
MyBaby Giraffe Nightlights
Hazard:

The small feet on the giraffe-shaped nightlight can detach, posing a choking hazard to small children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 20, 2018
Units:
About 3,000
Consumer Contact:

HoMedics at 800‑466‑3342 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.homedics.com and click on the Product Recall tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the HoMedics MyBaby Comfort Creatures Giraffe Portable & Bedside Nightlight, model MYB-N100GIR. The affected nightlights have the date code GP230118 or GP290318 and the date code is located on the underside of the product. It can be powered by an AC adaptor or two AA batteries. It is yellow with brown spots and white underbelly. The nightlight is about 3 inches long, 5 inches wide, 7 inches high, and weighs less than 1 pound.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nightlights and contact HoMedics for a full refund. HoMedics is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the feet on the giraffe-shaped nightlight detaching.

Sold At:

Hinda Incentives, Power Sales, and online at Amazon.com and HoMedics.com from March 2018 through October 2018 for about $20.

Manufacturer(s):

G & Y Company Limited, of Hong Kong

Importer(s):

HoMedics USA LLC, of Commerce Township, Mich.

Distributor(s):

HoMedics USA LLC, of Commerce Township, Mich.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-718
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
