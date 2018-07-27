Hirsch Gift Recalls Wireless Charging Pads Due to Burn Hazard

The wireless phone chargers can overheat while in use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
Hirsch Gift toll-free at 877-220-4438, ext. 117, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@hirschgift.com or online at https://hg-promo.com/ and click on the recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the CloudCharge Qi Wireless Charging Pad. The charging pads were a promotional giveaway to employees and customers of various companies.The product name and model number T4706 are printed on the bottom of the product and select company promotional logos and artwork printed on the top. The recalled chargers are circular and have a white plastic bottom with the top having various promotional artwork. They measure about 4” in diameter and .5” tall. A white USB power cable is included along with a wireless receiver adapter. Each charging pad and accessories are packed in a white plastic box with a clear lid, measuring approximately 5” x 5” x 1.25”. This recall involves only one production lot (Version 2) of the charging pad.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Hirsch Gift for a free replacement.
The firm has received seven reports of the phone chargers overheating. No injuries have been reported.
Distributed as a promotional giveaway item to employees and customers of various companies from February 2018 to May 2018.
Hirsch Gift, of Houston, Texas
