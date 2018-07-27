  1. Home
Hirsch Gift Recalls Wireless Charging Pads Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
CloudCharge Qi Wireless Charging Pads
Hazard:

The wireless phone chargers can overheat while in use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 27, 2018
Units:
About 21,000
Consumer Contact:

Hirsch Gift toll-free at 877-220-4438, ext. 117, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@hirschgift.com or online at https://hg-promo.com/ and click on the recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the CloudCharge Qi Wireless Charging Pad. The charging pads were a promotional giveaway to employees and customers of various companies.The product name and model number T4706 are printed on the bottom of the product and select company promotional logos and artwork printed on the top. The recalled chargers are circular and have a white plastic bottom with the top having various promotional artwork. They measure about 4” in diameter and .5” tall. A white USB power cable is included along with a wireless receiver adapter.  Each charging pad and accessories are packed in a white plastic box with a clear lid, measuring approximately 5” x 5” x 1.25”.  This recall involves only one production lot (Version 2) of the charging pad.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Hirsch Gift for a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of the phone chargers overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Distributed as a promotional giveaway item to employees and customers of various companies from February 2018 to May 2018.

Importer(s):

Hirsch Gift, of Houston, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-195
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
