Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Bar Stools Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The stool seat can loosen or break off at the base, posing a fall hazard to the user.
Hillsdale Furniture at 800-368-0999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.hillsdalefurniture.com and click on “Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information .
Recall Details
This recall involves Polston and Collin models of swivel backless bar stools. The Polston bar stools have a tan seat cushion and metal base with four legs and were sold in a mocha color. They were sold in two sizes: counter height at 26 inches tall and bar height at 30 inches tall. The Collin bar stools have a wooden seat and metal base with four legs and were sold in two colors: mocha and white. They were sold in bar height at 30 inches tall. The model number is printed on the packaging and in the assembly instructions.
|
Model Number
|
Model
|
Color
|
6316-826
|
Polston: Counter height
|
Mocha
|
6316-830
|
Polston: Bar Height
|
Mocha
|
6327-831
|
Collin
|
Mocha
|
6316-832
|
Collin
|
White
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bar stools and contact Hillsdale Furniture for a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received nine reports of the stool seat detaching from the base. No injuries have been reported.
Bellacor, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Platte Furniture Mart, Rooms to Go, Alladin, Lamps Plus stores nationwide and online at 123stores.com, Overstock.com, bedbathandbeyond.com, Hayneedle.com, PurchasingPower.com,Wayfair.com, and Zulily.com between March 2017 and December 2017 for between $85 and $115.
Kunshan Hejia Metal Product Co Ltd., of China
Hillsdale Furniture LLC, of Louisville, Ky.
