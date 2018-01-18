  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Bar Stools Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Bar stools
Hazard:

The stool seat can loosen or break off at the base, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 18, 2018
Units:
About 500
Consumer Contact:

Hillsdale Furniture at 800-368-0999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.hillsdalefurniture.com and click on “Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information .

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Polston and Collin models of swivel backless bar stools. The Polston bar stools have a tan seat cushion and metal base with four legs and were sold in a mocha color. They were sold in two sizes: counter height at 26 inches tall and bar height at 30 inches tall. The Collin bar stools have a wooden seat and metal base with four legs and were sold in two colors: mocha and white. They were sold in bar height at 30 inches tall. The model number is printed on the packaging and in the assembly instructions.

Model Number

Model

Color

6316-826

Polston: Counter height

Mocha

6316-830

Polston: Bar Height

Mocha

6327-831

Collin

Mocha

6316-832

Collin

White

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bar stools and contact Hillsdale Furniture for a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of the stool seat detaching from the base. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Bellacor, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Platte Furniture Mart, Rooms to Go, Alladin, Lamps Plus stores nationwide and online at 123stores.com, Overstock.com, bedbathandbeyond.com, Hayneedle.com, PurchasingPower.com,Wayfair.com, and Zulily.com between March 2017 and December 2017 for between $85 and $115.

Manufacturer(s):

Kunshan Hejia Metal Product Co Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Hillsdale Furniture LLC, of Louisville, Ky.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-715
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

SureFit Recalls Riding Lawn Mower Blade Spindle Shafts Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Tractors Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Bush Hog Recalls Riding Lawn Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard
Frontier Wood Chippers Recalled by John Deere Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)
Saber Grills Recalls Grills and LP Regulators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards