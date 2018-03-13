Helvetia Sports Recalls SwissStop Bicycle Disc Brake Pads Due to Fall Hazard

The brake pads can separate from the backplate, posing a fall hazard to the user.
Recall Details
This recall involves SwissStop EXOTherm cycling disc brake pads sold separately as aftermarket spare parts. Only disc pads with models listed below are included in the recall:
SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 25
SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 30
SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 26
SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 31
SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 27
SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 32
SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 28
SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 34
The model numbers are listed on the product’s original packaging. The recalled disc brake pads were sold for certain bicycle brake systems. A full list of these brake systems can be viewed on the firm’s site at: http://www.swissstop.ch/brakepads/discbrakes/.
Consumers should return the recalled brake pads to the store where purchased for full refund.
The firm has received two reports of the brake pads separating from the backplate. No injuries have been reported.
Various cycling shops nationwide from October 2015 through June 2017 for between $40 and $50.
SwissStop of Mendrisio, Switzerland
Helvetia Sports, of Peterborough, ON, Canada
