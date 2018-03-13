  1. Home
Helvetia Sports Recalls SwissStop Bicycle Disc Brake Pads Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
SwissStop EXOTherm cycling disc brake pads
Hazard:

The brake pads can separate from the backplate, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 13, 2018
Units:
About 750
Consumer Contact:

Helvetia Sports toll-free at 866-358-5218 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at steve@helvetiasports.com or online at www.helvetiasports.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SwissStop EXOTherm cycling disc brake pads sold separately as aftermarket spare parts.  Only disc pads with  models listed below are included in the recall:

SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 25

SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 30

SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 26

SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 31

SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 27

SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 32

SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 28

SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 34

The model numbers are listed on the product’s original packaging. The recalled disc brake pads were sold for certain bicycle brake systems. A full list of these brake systems can be viewed on the firm’s site at: http://www.swissstop.ch/brakepads/discbrakes/.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should return the recalled brake pads to the store where purchased for full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the brake pads separating from the backplate. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Various cycling shops nationwide from October 2015 through June 2017 for between $40 and $50.

Importer(s):

 SwissStop of Mendrisio, Switzerland

Distributor(s):

Helvetia Sports, of Peterborough, ON, Canada

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
18-121
