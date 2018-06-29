Helmets R Us Recalls Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

The helmets fail to meet the federal safety standard, posing a risk of head injury.
Recall Details
This recall involves Rollerblade-branded Helmets R Us helmets, used in schools’ physical education programs. The recalled helmets are white and Rollerblade is printed on the side in black. They were manufactured from September 2011 through April 2017. Model 16, SK-501N and the manufactured date (in MM/YYYY format) are printed on a label on the inside of the helmet. “Distributed by: Helmets R Us” is printed on another label inside of the helmet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Helmets R Us to receive a free replacement helmet. Helmets R Us is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
To schools nationwide for use in physical education programs from September 2011 through April 2018 for about $16.
Strategic Sports Ltd., of Hong Kong
Top Gear Inc., d/b/a Helmets R Us, of Tacoma, Wash.
Top Gear Inc., d/b/a Helmets R Us, of Tacoma, Wash.; Rollerblade USA LLC, of West Lebanon, N.H.
