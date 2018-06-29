  1. Home
Helmets R Us Recalls Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Rollerblade® helmets
Hazard:

The helmets fail to meet the federal safety standard, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 29, 2018
Units:
About 9,700
Consumer Contact:

Helmets R Us toll-free at 877-777-9287 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at helmet.recall@helmetsrus.net or online at http://skateinschool.com and click on “Product Recall” or http://helmetsrus.net and click on the “Product Recall” button for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Rollerblade-branded Helmets R Us helmets, used in schools’ physical education programs. The recalled helmets are white and Rollerblade is printed on the side in black. They were manufactured from September 2011 through April 2017. Model 16, SK-501N and the manufactured date (in MM/YYYY format) are printed on a label on the inside of the helmet. “Distributed by: Helmets R Us” is printed on another label inside of the helmet.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Helmets R Us to receive a free replacement helmet. Helmets R Us is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

To schools nationwide for use in physical education programs from September 2011 through April 2018 for about $16.

Manufacturer(s):

Strategic Sports Ltd., of Hong Kong

Importer(s):

Top Gear Inc., d/b/a Helmets R Us, of Tacoma, Wash.

Distributor(s):

Top Gear Inc., d/b/a Helmets R Us, of Tacoma, Wash.; Rollerblade USA LLC, of West Lebanon, N.H.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-751
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

