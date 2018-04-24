  1. Home
HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Seasons ceiling fans
Hazard:

The brackets connected to the fan blades can break and allow the blades to fall, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 25, 2018
Units:
About 144,000
Consumer Contact:

HD Supply at 800-782-4154 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at FMWarrantySolutions@hdsupply.com or online at www.HDSupplySolutions.com and click on Resources and then on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Seasons-branded 52” five-blade ceiling fans. The recalled fans were sold in white, brass, bronze, and brushed nickel finishes and have zero, one, three or four lights. Model numbers 269702, 269712, 269714, 269716, 269718, 269808, 269810, 269812, 269816, 269818, 269820 and 269822 are included in this recall. The model number is printed on a label on top of the motor housing.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fans and contact HD Supply to receive a free repair kit. HD Supply is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

HD Supply has received 13 reports of a bracket breaking and allowing a fan blade to fall, including one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold Exclusively At:

HD Supply stores nationwide and online at www.HDSupplySolutions.com from March 2016 through February 2018 for between $60 and $140.

Manufacturer(s):

Taishan Sigma, of China

Importer(s):

HD Supply, of Atlanta, Ga.

Distributor(s):

HD Supply, of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-739
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
