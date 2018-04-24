HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

The brackets connected to the fan blades can break and allow the blades to fall, posing an impact hazard.
HD Supply at 800-782-4154 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at FMWarrantySolutions@hdsupply.com or online at www.HDSupplySolutions.com and click on Resources and then on Recall Information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Seasons-branded 52” five-blade ceiling fans. The recalled fans were sold in white, brass, bronze, and brushed nickel finishes and have zero, one, three or four lights. Model numbers 269702, 269712, 269714, 269716, 269718, 269808, 269810, 269812, 269816, 269818, 269820 and 269822 are included in this recall. The model number is printed on a label on top of the motor housing.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fans and contact HD Supply to receive a free repair kit. HD Supply is contacting all known purchasers directly.
HD Supply has received 13 reports of a bracket breaking and allowing a fan blade to fall, including one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
HD Supply stores nationwide and online at www.HDSupplySolutions.com from March 2016 through February 2018 for between $60 and $140.
Taishan Sigma, of China
HD Supply, of Atlanta, Ga.
HD Supply, of Atlanta, Ga.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800