Hawthorne Hydroponics Recalls Humidifiers Due to Fire and Shock Hazards

Name of product:
Ideal-Air 175-pint industrial grade humidifiers
Hazard:

The humidifiers can overheat while in use, posing fire and shock hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 5, 2018
Units:
About 400 (In addition, 70 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Sunlight Supply toll-free at 888-582-2762 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail at RMA@sunlightsupply.com or online at www.sunlightsupply.com and click on “Voluntary Recall” for more information.

 ​​​​​

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Ideal-Air 175-pint industrial grade humidifiers. The recalled humidifiers are black and have the “Ideal-Air” logo printed near the bottom.

 
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled humidifiers and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund of the purchase price in the form of store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm is aware of 5 incidents of the humidifier overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

GreenCoast Hydroponics, Growers House, Hydro Pros, Urban Garden Center, Red Flag Products stores and other gardening stores nationwide from October 2017 through June 2018 for about $500.

Manufacturer(s):

Ningbo Yichao Muffler Science and Technology Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Sunlight Supply Inc., of Vancouver, Wash., Hawthorne Hydroponics, of Vancouver, Wash., purchased Sunlight Supply’s assets on June 4, 2018

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-215
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
