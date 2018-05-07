  1. Home
Hauck Fun For Kids Recalls Go-Karts Due to Laceration and Collision Hazards

Name of product:
Hauck Nerf® Battle Racer go-karts
Hazard:

The steering wheel on the go-kart can detach, break or crack while in use, posing a laceration and/or collision hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 8, 2018
Units:
About 26,300 (In addition, about 2,100 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Hauck toll -fre e a t 877-428-2545 fr om 9 a .m. to 5 p.m. ET Mond a y th r o u g h F r id a y o r online at www.hauck-toys.com and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Nerf® Battle Racers, a four-wheel pedal powered go-kart for children ages 4 to 10. The “Nerf” logo can be found on each side of the go-kart and is etched into the black seat. The wheels are black and orange. It measures approximately 50 inches long by 27 inches high by 24 inches wide. The model number T91869, and the date of manufacture is printed on a white sticker located on the underside of the seat. Only go-karts with a date of manufacture between 01/2016 and 03/2017 are being recalled.

 
Remedy:

Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled go-karts and contact Hauck for a new steering wheel.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hauck has received 639 reports in the United States of the steering wheel detaching, breaking or cracking with one resulting in a laceration to a child’s face requiring stitches and one resulting in a minor scrape to a child's chest.

Sold At:

Orsheln Farm, Shopko, Target, Toys R Us, Wal-Mart stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Fingerhut.com between January 2016 and March 2017 for between $200 and $300.

Distributor(s):

Hauck Fun For Kids, Inc., of Ontario, Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-150
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
