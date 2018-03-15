Handi-Craft Recalls Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders Due to Choking Hazard

The snap can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children.
Handi-Craft toll-free at 833-224-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.drbrownsbaby.com/ and click on Recall Information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier & teether holders. The holders were sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny. Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917. The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder. Consumers can confirm lot codes included in the recall at www.drbrownsbaby.com/recall-lovey.
Consumer should immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.
The firm has received a total of 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have reported.
Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Wal-Mart and various stores nationwade and online at Amazon.com from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10
Yangzhou Rich Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd., of Yang Zhou City, China
Handi-Craft Company, of St. Louis, Mo
Handi-Craft Company, of St. Louis, Mo
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800