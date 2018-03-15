  1. Home
Handi-Craft Recalls Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier & teether holders
Hazard:

The snap can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 15, 2018
Units:
About 590,000 (in addition, about 10,500 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Handi-Craft toll-free at 833-224-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.drbrownsbaby.com/  and click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier & teether holders. The holders were sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny. Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917. The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder.  Consumers can confirm lot codes included in the recall at www.drbrownsbaby.com/recall-lovey.

 
Remedy:

Consumer should immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received a total of 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have reported.

Sold At:

Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Wal-Mart and various stores nationwade and online at Amazon.com from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10

Manufacturer(s):

Yangzhou Rich Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd., of Yang Zhou City, China

Importer(s):

Handi-Craft Company, of St. Louis, Mo

Distributor(s):

Handi-Craft Company, of St. Louis, Mo

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-126
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
