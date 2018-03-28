  1. Home
H-E-B Recalls Halogen Lightbulbs Due to Laceration and Fire Hazards

Name of product:
GTC halogen light bulbs
Hazard:

The halogen light bulbs can shatter while in use in a lamp or light fixture, posing laceration and fire hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 29, 2018
Units:
About 2.5 million
Consumer Contact:

H-E-B at 800-432-3113 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.heb.com and click on Product Recalls under the Customer Service heading at the bottom of the homepage for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves GTC halogen light bulbs.  They were sold in packages of 2 or 4 bulbs.  The bulb packages were sold in 25 watt, 40 watt, 60 watt, 75 watt, or 100 watt bulb varieties in either clear or soft white colors. The bulbs measure approximately 4.5 inches in length and 2.375 inches in diameter.  The tops of the bulbs read “GTC” and include the wattage and lumens values. The bulbs are packaged in blue and red cardboard boxes that read: “GTC NATURAL LIGHT” across the top, along with the wattage and color of the bulb. The UPC codes are printed on the product packaging. Only bulbs with the following UPC codes are included in the recall:

                                                       

Product Name

UPC

GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 4PK

4122043932

GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 4PK

4122065268

GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 4PK

4122017409

GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 4PK

4122017463

GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 4PK

4122017576

GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 4PK

4122065608

GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR CLR 2P

4122084562

GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 2P

4122029652

GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 2PK

4122029783

GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 2PK

4122065177

GTC A19 HAL 25W 1500HR SW 2PK

4122030062

GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR SW 2PK

4122017464

GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 2PK

4122017397

GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 2PK

4122065271

GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 2PK

4122017418
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled halogen light bulbs and return them to H-E-B for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 14 reports of the light bulbs shattering while in a lamp or light fixture. One consumer had a cut on his hand, and another had a burn to his hand and cuts on his foot.  

Sold At:

H-E-B stores in Texas or online at www.heb.com from August 2015 to December 2017 for about $2.20 (for 2 pack) and $4 (for 4 pack).

Importer(s):

Parkway Trading and Manufacturing Company, of San Antonio, Texas (an HEB company)

Distributor(s):

HEB Grocery Company LLC, of San Antonio, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-131
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
