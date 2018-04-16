  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Group Rossignol Recalls LOOK Pivot Ski Bindings Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
LOOK Pivot Ski Bindings
Hazard:

The heel piece on the ski binding can come loose, posing a fall hazard to the skier.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 16, 2018
Units:
About 6,900 (In addition, 590 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

LOOK toll-free at 888-243-6722 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at plefler@rossignol.com or online at https://m.rossignol.com/US and click on “Look Bindings Safety Recall” or www.look-bindings.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 2017-2018 model year LOOK Pivot brand ski bindings. The heel piece can loosen and allow the boot to detach from the ski. The LOOK Pivot ski bindings were sold in black, white and yellow. LOOK is written on the front of the binding and Pivot is written on the side of the heel piece. Only date codes of H7, I7 or J7, without the letter ‘V” stamped on the black plastic piece behind the turntable heel unit are included in the recall. Date codes can be found on the bottom of the heel piece and can be viewed by rotating the turntable heel unit 90 degrees.

 

 

 

 

Model Number

Model Name

FCFA002

0000TU

PIVOT 18 B115 WHITE ICON

FCFA003

0000TU

PIVOT 18 B95 WHITE ICON

FCFA004

0000TU

PIVOT 18 B75 WHITE ICON

FCFA006

0000TU

PIVOT 14 DUAL WTR B115 W. ICON

FCFA008

0000TU

PIVOT 14 DUAL WTR B75 W. ICON

FCFA013

0000TU

PIVOT 14 DUAL WTR B115 BLACK

FCFA014

0000TU

PIVOT 14 DUAL WTR B95 BLACK

FCFA016

0000TU

PIVOT 12 DUAL WTR B95 Y/BK

FCFA017

0000TU

PIVOT 12 DUAL WTR B115 BLACK

FCFA018

0000TU

PIVOT 12 DUAL WTR B95 BLACK
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ski bindings and contact LOOK to arrange for a free inspection and replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Specialty ski stores including Christy Sports, REI, Retail Concepts and Vail Resorts nationwide and online at Backcountry.com and Evo.com from September 2017 through November 2017 for between $375 to $475.

Manufacturer(s):

Look Fixations S.A.S., of  France

Importer(s):

Group Rossignol USA Inc., of Park City, Utah

Distributor(s):

Group Rossignol USA Inc., of Park City, Utah

Manufactured In:
France
Recall number:
18-139
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard
Octane Fitness Recalls Cross Trainers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Louis Garneau Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury
Helvetia Sports Recalls SwissStop Bicycle Disc Brake Pads Due to Fall Hazard