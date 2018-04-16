Group Rossignol Recalls LOOK Pivot Ski Bindings Due to Fall Hazard

The heel piece on the ski binding can come loose, posing a fall hazard to the skier.
LOOK toll-free at 888-243-6722 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at plefler@rossignol.com or online at https://m.rossignol.com/US and click on “Look Bindings Safety Recall” or www.look-bindings.com and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2017-2018 model year LOOK Pivot brand ski bindings. The heel piece can loosen and allow the boot to detach from the ski. The LOOK Pivot ski bindings were sold in black, white and yellow. LOOK is written on the front of the binding and Pivot is written on the side of the heel piece. Only date codes of H7, I7 or J7, without the letter ‘V” stamped on the black plastic piece behind the turntable heel unit are included in the recall. Date codes can be found on the bottom of the heel piece and can be viewed by rotating the turntable heel unit 90 degrees.
|
Model Number
|
Model Name
|
FCFA002
|
0000TU
|
PIVOT 18 B115 WHITE ICON
|
FCFA003
|
0000TU
|
PIVOT 18 B95 WHITE ICON
|
FCFA004
|
0000TU
|
PIVOT 18 B75 WHITE ICON
|
FCFA006
|
0000TU
|
PIVOT 14 DUAL WTR B115 W. ICON
|
FCFA008
|
0000TU
|
PIVOT 14 DUAL WTR B75 W. ICON
|
FCFA013
|
0000TU
|
PIVOT 14 DUAL WTR B115 BLACK
|
FCFA014
|
0000TU
|
PIVOT 14 DUAL WTR B95 BLACK
|
FCFA016
|
0000TU
|
PIVOT 12 DUAL WTR B95 Y/BK
|
FCFA017
|
0000TU
|
PIVOT 12 DUAL WTR B115 BLACK
|
FCFA018
|
0000TU
|
PIVOT 12 DUAL WTR B95 BLACK
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ski bindings and contact LOOK to arrange for a free inspection and replacement.
None reported
Specialty ski stores including Christy Sports, REI, Retail Concepts and Vail Resorts nationwide and online at Backcountry.com and Evo.com from September 2017 through November 2017 for between $375 to $475.
Look Fixations S.A.S., of France
Group Rossignol USA Inc., of Park City, Utah
Group Rossignol USA Inc., of Park City, Utah
