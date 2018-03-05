Goodman Manufacturing Recalls Modular Blowers Due to Fire Hazard

The labels found on the serial plate have incorrect electrical information that could result in installers and servicers using undersized wiring or incorrect fuse/circuit breaker parts, posing a fire hazard.
Goodman toll-free at 844-633-4295 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.goodmanmfg.com and click on “Product Recall” at the right hand corner of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves modular blowers used with heating and cooling systems. The recalled modular blowers were sold both separately and as part of complete heating and cooling systems. They were sold under the Goodman, Amana, and Daikin brand names. The recalled products have model numbers beginning MBR1200AA, MBR1600AA, MBVC1600AA and MBVC2000AA, and serial numbers beginning 1704, 1705 and 1708. Some recalled modular blowers were installed with no brand name listed. Consumers can identify these recalled units with the above model and serial numbers. Model and serial number labels are located on the front panel of the unit.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled modular blowers and contact Goodman for a free inspection and to receive a new product label and electrical instructions. For any units that were installed incorrectly, Goodman will replace the wiring and/or fuse/circuit breaker protection at no cost to the consumer.
None reported
Heating and cooling equipment dealers nationwide from April 2017 through October 2017 for between $350 and $750.
Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P., of Houston, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800