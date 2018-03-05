  1. Home
Goodman Manufacturing Recalls Modular Blowers Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Modular blowers
Hazard:

The labels found on the serial plate have incorrect electrical information that could result in installers and servicers using undersized wiring or incorrect fuse/circuit breaker parts, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
March 5, 2018
Units:
About 1,650 in the U.S. (In addition, about 80 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Goodman toll-free at 844-633-4295 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.goodmanmfg.com and click on “Product Recall” at the right hand corner of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves modular blowers used with heating and cooling systems. The recalled modular blowers were sold both separately and as part of complete heating and cooling systems.  They were sold  under the Goodman, Amana, and Daikin brand names. The recalled products have model numbers beginning MBR1200AA, MBR1600AA, MBVC1600AA and MBVC2000AA, and serial numbers beginning 1704, 1705 and 1708. Some recalled modular blowers were installed with no brand name listed. Consumers can identify these recalled units with the above model and serial numbers. Model and serial number labels are located on the front panel of the unit.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled modular blowers and contact Goodman for a free inspection and to receive a new product label and electrical instructions. For any units that were installed incorrectly, Goodman will replace the wiring and/or fuse/circuit breaker protection at no cost to the consumer. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Heating and cooling equipment dealers nationwide from April 2017 through October 2017 for between $350 and $750.  

Manufacturer(s):

Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P., of Houston, Texas

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-115
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
