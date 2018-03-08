  1. Home
Golden State Warriors Menorahs Recalled by BDA Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Golden State Warriors Menorahs
Hazard:

The glue that holds the menorah’s candleholders can melt causing the candleholders and the lit candles to fall off, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Dispose
Recall date:
March 8, 2018
Units:
About 1,800
Consumer Contact:

BDA toll-free at 888-860-6693 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.bdainc.com and go to the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves menorahs given away as promotional items for Jewish Heritage Night at an NBA game for the Golden State Warriors on December 14, 2017. “Golden State Warriors,” “Jewish Heritage Night” and two Stars of David are printed on the front of the menorah. The polyresin menorahs have gold-colored aluminum candleholders on top of decorative basketballs. The center candleholder has an additional decorative basketball basket underneath the ball. The candles resemble basketballs.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled menorahs and dispose of them.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the glue melting and causing the candleholder to fall off. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Distributed as a giveaway promotional item to ticketholders for Jewish Heritage Night at an NBA game for the Golden State Warriors on December 14, 2017.

Manufacturer(s):

Mingfeng Crafts Co., of China

Importer(s):

Bensussen Deutch & Associates (BDA) LLC., of Woodinville, Wash.

Distributor(s):

Bensussen Deutch & Associates (BDA) LLC., of Woodinville, Wash.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-727
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
