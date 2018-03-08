Golden State Warriors Menorahs Recalled by BDA Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The glue that holds the menorah’s candleholders can melt causing the candleholders and the lit candles to fall off, posing fire and burn hazards.
BDA toll-free at 888-860-6693 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.bdainc.com and go to the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves menorahs given away as promotional items for Jewish Heritage Night at an NBA game for the Golden State Warriors on December 14, 2017. “Golden State Warriors,” “Jewish Heritage Night” and two Stars of David are printed on the front of the menorah. The polyresin menorahs have gold-colored aluminum candleholders on top of decorative basketballs. The center candleholder has an additional decorative basketball basket underneath the ball. The candles resemble basketballs.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled menorahs and dispose of them.
The firm has received one report of the glue melting and causing the candleholder to fall off. No injuries have been reported.
Distributed as a giveaway promotional item to ticketholders for Jewish Heritage Night at an NBA game for the Golden State Warriors on December 14, 2017.
Mingfeng Crafts Co., of China
Bensussen Deutch & Associates (BDA) LLC., of Woodinville, Wash.
