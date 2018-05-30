GE Lighting Recalls LED Tube Lamps Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores

The pins on one end of the lamp can be energized during installation/removal, posing electric shock and electrocution hazards.
GE Lighting at 800-338-4999 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at lightingconcerns@ge.com or online at www.gelighting.com and click on “Product Safety Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves GE Lighting’s 31243 LED13T8U840 LED two pack tube lamps. These units are most often used in garages, basements, workshops and utility rooms. The GE logo and model information are printed on a label near the tube’s base.
Brand
Model Product Code and Description
GE Lighting
31243 LED13T8U840/2PKL
Consumers should immediately contact GE Lighting to receive instructions on safely removing the LED tube lamps, and to receive a refund in the form of a $17 gift card. Consumers should make sure the light switch is “off” before attempting to change LED tube lamps.
None reported
Lowe’s stores nationwide and Lowes.com from approximately November 2017 through April 2018 for about $15.
GE Lighting, of East Cleveland, Ohio
