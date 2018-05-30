  1. Home
GE Lighting Recalls LED Tube Lamps Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores

Name of product:
Cool White Universal T8/T12 LED tube lamps
Hazard:

The pins on one end of the lamp can be energized during installation/removal, posing electric shock and electrocution hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 6, 2018
Units:
About 46,000 packages of two tube lamps (92,000 individual lamps)
Consumer Contact:

GE Lighting at 800-338-4999 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at lightingconcerns@ge.com or online at www.gelighting.com and click on “Product Safety Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves GE Lighting’s 31243 LED13T8U840 LED two pack tube lamps. These units are most often used in garages, basements, workshops and utility rooms. The GE logo and model information are printed on a label near the tube’s base.

Brand

Model Product Code and Description

GE Lighting

31243 LED13T8U840/2PKL
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact GE Lighting to receive instructions on safely removing the LED tube lamps, and to receive a refund in the form of a $17 gift card. Consumers should make sure the light switch is “off” before attempting to change LED tube lamps.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Lowe’s stores nationwide and Lowes.com from approximately November 2017 through April 2018 for about $15.

Importer(s):

GE Lighting, of East Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-170
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

