Gas Ranges and Wall Ovens Recalled by Prizer-Painter Stove Works Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
BlueStar and Big Chill gas ranges and wall ovens
Hazard:

Use of the convection oven fan during pre-heating or broiling can cause accumulated gas to ignite, posing a burn hazard to consumers when oven door is opened.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 11, 2018
Units:
About 7,100 (In addition, about 2,500 units in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Prizer-Painter Stove Works at 800-449-8691 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.bluestarcooking.com or www.bigchill.com and click on “Voluntary Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves seven different series of BlueStar and Big Chill free-standing ranges and one series of gas-powered wall ovens. The BlueStar or Big Chill logos are on the front of the oven door.  The recalled gas ranges and ovens were sold in a variety of colors, including stainless steel, white, green, orange, aqua, dark blue and black with gold trim. Gas ranges or wall ovens with model and serial numbers listed in the chart below are included in the recall. The model and serial number are located on the serial plate. On the open burner gas ranges (star shaped burners), the serial plate is under the cast iron grates on the left side.  On the sealed burner gas ranges (round burners), the serial plate is underneath the back guard, which is removable.  On the gas wall ovens, the serial plate is behind the control panel on the left wall. 

Model

Model Numbers

Serial Number Range

BlueStar Culinary Series (RCS)

RCS304BV2, RCS366BV2, RCS30SBV2, RCS36SBV2, RCS30SBBCN, RCS30SBBCL, RCS36SBBCN, RCS36SBBCL, RCS48SBBCN, RCS48SBBCL, RCS304BCV2, RCS366BCV2, RCS36SBBCNMB, RCS36SBBCLMB, RCS36SBBCNRR, RCS304BV2, RCS366BV2, RCS30SBV2, RCS36SBV2, RCS30SBBCN, RCS30SBBCL, RCS36SBBCN, RCS36SBBCL, RCS48SBBCN, RCS48SBBCL, RCS304BCV2, RCS366BCV2, RCS36SBBCNMB, RCS36SBBCLMB, RCS36SBBCNRR, RCS36SBBCLRR, RCS36SBBCNCB, RCS36SBBCLCB, RCS36SBBCNSW, RCS36SBBCLSW, RCS30SBBCNRR, RCS30SBBCLRR, RCS30SBBCNMB, RCS30SBBCLMB, RCS30SBBCNCB, RCS30SBBCLCB, RCS30SBBCNSW, RCS30SBBCLSW, RCS48SBBCNMB, RCS48SBBCLMB, RCS48SBBCNCB, RCS48SBBCLCB, RCS48SBBCNRR, RCS48SBBCLRR, RCS48SBBCNSW, RCS48SBBCLSW

 

1505000 through 1710999

BlueStar Nova Series (RNB)

RNB244BV2, RNB24GV2, RNB24CBV2, RNB24FTV2, RNB304BV2, RNB366BV2, RNB364CBV2, RNB364GV2

RNB364FTV2, RNB488BV2, RNB486GV2, RNB486CBV2, RNB484GV2, RNB484CBV2, RNB484GCBV2, RNB484FTBV2, RNB6010BV2, RNB608GV2, RNB608CBV2, RNB606GV2, RNB606CBV2, RNB606GCBV2, RNB606FTV2

1505000 through 1710999

BlueStar Heritage Classic Series

RNB364GHCV2, RNB486GHCV2, RNB606GHCV2

1505000 through 1710999

BlueStar Precious Metals Series

RNB304BPMV2, RNB366BPMV2, RNB364GPMV2, RNB364CBPMV2, RNB364FTPMV2

1505000 through 1710999

Blue Star Gas Wall Ovens

BWO24AGS, BWO30AGS, BWO36AGS

1505000 through 1710999

Big Chill Retro Series

BCR30V2SP, BCR30V2SPL, BCR30V2BB, BCR30V2BBL, BCR30V2BK, BCR30V2BKL, BCR30V2BY, BCR30V2BYL, BCR30V2CR, BCR30V2CRL, BCR30V2JG, BCR30V2JGL, BCR30V2OR, BCR30V2ORL,                   

BCR30V2PK, BCR30V2PKL, BCR30V2TQ, BCR30V2TQL, BCR30V2WH, BCR30V2WHL, BCR36V2SP, BCR36V2SPL, BCR36V2BB, BCR36V2BBL,

BCR36V2BK, BCR36V2BKL, BCR36V2BY, BCR36V2BYL, BCR36V2CR, BCR36V2CRL, BCR36V2JG, BCR36V2JGL, BCR36V2OR, BCR36V2ORL, BCR36V2PK, BCR36V2PKL, BCR36V2TQ, BCR36V2TQL, BCR36V2WH, BCR36V2WHL                                        

1505000 through 1710999

Big Chill Pro Series

BCPRO30V2SP, BCPRO30V2SPL, BCPRO30V2BG, BCPRO30V2BGL, BCPRO30V2CR, BCPRO30V2CRL,

BCPRO30V2FB, BCPRO30V2FBL, BCPRO30V2MB, BCPRO30V2MBL, BCPRO30V2OR, BCPRO30V2ORL,

BCPRO30V2SB, BCPRO30V2SBL, BCPRO30V2SS, BCPRO30V2SSL, BCPRO30V2SY, BCPRO30V2SYL,

BCPRO30V2WH, BCPRO30V2WHL, BCPRO36V2SP                  

BCPRO36V2SPL, BCPRO36V2BG, BCPRO36V2BGL,

BCPRO36V2CR, BCPRO36V2CRL, BCPRO36V2FB,

BCPRO36V2FBL, BCPRO36V2MB, BCPRO36V2MBL,

BCPRO36V2OR, BCPRO36V2ORL, BCPRO36V2SB,

BCPRO36V2SBL, BCPRO36V2SS, BCPRO36V2SSL,                  BCPRO36V2SY, BCPRO36V2SYL, BCPRO36V2WH,

BCPRO36V2WHL, BCPRO48SP, BCPRO48SPL, BCPRO48BG, BCPRO48BGL, BCPRO48CR, BCPRO48CRL, BCPRO48FB, BCPRO48FBL, BCPRO48MB, BCPRO48MBL, BCPRO48OR, BCPRO48ORL, BCPRO48SL, BCPRO48SLL, BCPRO48SS, BCPRO48SSL, BCPRO48SY, BCPRO48SYL, BCPRO48WH, BCPRO48WHL                                                     

1505000 through 1710999

Big Chill Classic Series

BCCS30BBSP, BCCS30CPSP, BCCS30CMSP                   

BCCS30SNSP, BCCS30BBSPL, BCCS30CPSPL, BCCS30CMSPL, BCCS30SNSPL, BCCS30BBCB, BCCS30CPCB, BCCS30CMCB, BCCS30SNCB, BCCS30BBCBL, BCCS30CPCBL, BCCS30CMCBL, BCCS30SNCBL, BCCS30BBCM, BCCS30CPCM, BCCS30CMCM, BCCS30SNCM, BCCS30BBCML, BCCS30CPCML, BCCS30CMCML, BCCS30SNCML, BCCS30BBFB, BCCS30CPFB, BCCS30CMFB, BCCS30SNFB, BCCS30BBFBL, BCCS30CPFBL, BCCS30CMFBL, BCCS30SNFBL, BCCS30BBMB, BCCS30CPMB, BCCS30CMMB, BCCS30SNMB, BCCS30BBMBL, BCCS30CPMBL, BCCS30CMMBL, BCCS30SNMBL, BCCS30BBWH, BCCS30CPWH, BCCS30CMWH, BCCS30SNWH, BCCS30BBWHL, BCCS30CPWHL, BCCS30CMWHL, BCCS30SNWHL, BCCS30BBSS, BCCS30CPSS, BCCS30CMSS, BCCS30SNSS, BCCS30BBSSL, BCCS30CPSSL, BCCS30CMSSL, BCCS30SNSSL,  BCCS36BBSP,  BCCS36CMSP, BCCS36SNSP, BCCS36BBSPL, BCCS36CPSPL, BCCS36CMSPL, BCCS36SNSPL, BCCS36BBCB, BCCS36CPCB, BCCS36CMCB, BCCS36SNCB, BCCS30BBCBL, BCCS36CPCBL, BCCS36CMCBL, BCCS36SNCBL, BCCS36BBCM, BCCS36CPCM, BCCS36CMCM, BCCS36SNCM, BCCS36BBCML, BCCS36CPCML, BCCS36CMCML, BCCS36SNCML, BCCS36BBFB, BCCS36CPFB, BCCS36CMFB, BCCS36SNFB, BCCS36BBFBL, BCCS36CPFBL, BCCS36CMFBL, BCCS36SNFBL, BCCS36BBMB, BCCS36CPMB, BCCS36CMMB, BCCS36SNMB, BCCS36BBMBL, BCCS36CPMBL, BCCS36CMMBL, BCCS36SNMBL, BCCS36BBSS, BCCS36CPSS, BCCS36CMSS, BCCS36SNSS, BCCS36BBSSL, BCCS36CPSSL, BCCS36CMSSL, BCCS36SNSSL, BCCS36BBWH, BCCS36CPWH, BCCS36CMWH, BCCS36SNWH, BCCS36BBWHL, BCCS36CPWHL, BCCS36CMWHL, BCCS36SNWHL                                    

1505000 through 1710999

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately turn off the convection fan and keep it turned off. Contact Prizer-Painter Stove Works to schedule a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 51 reports of flames or flares due to delayed gas ignition, including 7 reported minor burns.

Sold At:

Specialty appliance stores and kitchen equipment dealers nationwide from May 2015 through October 2017 for between $3,300 and $18,100.

Manufacturer(s):

Prizer-Painter Stove Works Inc., of Blandon, Pa.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-218
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

