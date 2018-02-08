  1. Home
Fujitsu Recalls Battery Packs for Fujitsu Notebook Computers and Workstations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Battery packs used in Fujitsu notebook computers and workstations.
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
February 8, 2018
Units:
About 5,800 in the U.S. and 606 in Canada
Consumer Contact:

Fujitsu at 800- 835-4878 or 800-8FUJITSU from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.Fujitsu.com/us and click on Product Support at the bottom, then Notebook & Tablet PCs at the bottom, then Fujitsu Voluntary Battery Recall and Replacement for more information.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs for these Fujitsu notebook computers and workstations: CELSIUS H720, LIFEBOOK E752, E733, E743, E753, P702, P772, S710, S752, S762, T732, T734, and T902. Recalled battery pack product numbers are CP556150-03, CP579060-01 and CP629458-03. The product and serial numbers are printed on a white sticker on the battery.  Serial numbers included in the recall are:

 

 

Recalled Battery Pack Part and Serial Numbers

Product Number (P/N)

Serial Numbers

The first 7 characters

The last 7 characters

CP556150-03

Z130119

All

Z130120

000038Z - 004207Z

Z130131 - Z130205

All

CP579060-01

Z130129

All

Z130130

All

Z130131

000089Z - 000662Z

Z130221

All

Z130304

000045Z - 000563Z

001210Z - 001963Z

002302Z - 002847Z

Z130306

000017Z - 000524Z

CP629458-03

Z130301 - Z130407

All
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs, power off the laptop, remove the battery and follow instructions to obtain a free replacement battery pack. Until a replacement battery pack is received, consumers should use the laptop by plugging in AC power only.

Incidents/Injuries:

Fujitsu has received one report of a battery fire in Canada.

Sold At:

Online at www.shopfujitsu.com from July 2012 through December 2017 for about $170 for the battery pack sold separately and between $1,100 and $2,900 for the battery packs sold with Fujitsu notebook computers and workstations.

Manufacturer(s):

Fujitsu Limited (Computers) and Panasonic Corporation (Battery Packs)

Importer(s):

Fujitsu America Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Fujitsu America Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China (battery packs), Japan (notebook computers and workstations)
Recall number:
18-096
