Fujitsu Recalls Battery Packs for Fujitsu Notebook Computers and Workstations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.
Fujitsu at 800- 835-4878 or 800-8FUJITSU from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.Fujitsu.com/us and click on Product Support at the bottom, then Notebook & Tablet PCs at the bottom, then Fujitsu Voluntary Battery Recall and Replacement for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs for these Fujitsu notebook computers and workstations: CELSIUS H720, LIFEBOOK E752, E733, E743, E753, P702, P772, S710, S752, S762, T732, T734, and T902. Recalled battery pack product numbers are CP556150-03, CP579060-01 and CP629458-03. The product and serial numbers are printed on a white sticker on the battery. Serial numbers included in the recall are:
|
Recalled Battery Pack Part and Serial Numbers
|
Product Number (P/N)
|
Serial Numbers
|
The first 7 characters
|
The last 7 characters
|
CP556150-03
|
Z130119
|
All
|
Z130120
|
000038Z - 004207Z
|
Z130131 - Z130205
|
All
|
CP579060-01
|
Z130129
|
All
|
Z130130
|
All
|
Z130131
|
000089Z - 000662Z
|
Z130221
|
All
|
Z130304
|
000045Z - 000563Z
|
001210Z - 001963Z
|
002302Z - 002847Z
|
Z130306
|
000017Z - 000524Z
|
CP629458-03
|
Z130301 - Z130407
|
All
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs, power off the laptop, remove the battery and follow instructions to obtain a free replacement battery pack. Until a replacement battery pack is received, consumers should use the laptop by plugging in AC power only.
Fujitsu has received one report of a battery fire in Canada.
Online at www.shopfujitsu.com from July 2012 through December 2017 for about $170 for the battery pack sold separately and between $1,100 and $2,900 for the battery packs sold with Fujitsu notebook computers and workstations.
Fujitsu Limited (Computers) and Panasonic Corporation (Battery Packs)
Fujitsu America Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif.
