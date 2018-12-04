  1. Home
Foremost Recalls Shower Doors and Panels Due to Injury and Impact Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Glass shower doors and panels
Hazard:

The pivot hinges can fail and cause the glass door panel to separate from its frame, posing impact and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
December 4, 2018
Units:
About 700
Consumer Contact:

Foremost toll-free at 888-620-3667 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at kandbservice@foremostgroups.com or online at www.foremostbath.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the pivot hinges on all Cove and Suave models of shower doors and panels. The recalled pivot hinges were delivered with shower doors and panels which are made of glass and have a silver, brushed nickel or oil rubbed bronze metal frame and door handle. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shower doors and panels and contact Foremost for free replacement pivot hinges. Foremost is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Foremost has received 86 reports of incidents, including 73 reports of the pivot hinges failing and the glass doors separating from their frame and falling and 13 reports of the glass doors separating from their frame and shattering. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Home Depot, Hoods Discount Home Center, Menards and other stores nationwide and online at Build.com, Houzz.com, Wayfair.com and other websites from January 2018 through July 2018 for between $800 and $1,100.

Manufacturer(s):

Foca Sanitaryware Co. LTD., of China

Importer(s):

Foremost Groups Inc., of East Hanover, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-720
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

