First Aid Research Recalls Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment With Lidocaine Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving ointment contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.
United Exchange, the product’s importer, toll-free at 888-645-8204 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.firstaidresearch.com and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment with Lidocaine. The recalled ointment is in a white, one ounce tube with “Bacitraycin Plus” printed on the front in green. Lidocaine is one of the two active ingredients listed on the back of the tube. The tube measures approximately 5 inches long by 1 inch wide. The lot number is printed on the end of the tube. The following lot numbers are included in the recall:
|
Lot Numbers
|
16001 through 16002
|
404001 through 404002
|
405001 through 405003
|
406001 through 406004
|
407001 through 407002
|
415001 through 415010
|
416001 through 416003
|
417001 through 417004
Consumers should immediately place the recalled ointment out of the reach of children and contact United Exchange, the product’s importer, for instructions on how to receive a full refund from the place of purchase.
None reported
BiLo, Food Lion, Giant Foods, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Price Chopper, Rite Aid, Stop & Shop, Tops and Walgreens stores nationwide from January 2014 through November 2017 for about $9.
United Exchange Corporation, of Cerritos, Calif.
First Aid Research Corp., of Jupiter, Fla.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800