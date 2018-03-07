  1. Home
First Aid Research Recalls Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment With Lidocaine Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement

Name of product:
Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment with Lidocaine
Hazard:

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving ointment contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 7, 2018
Units:
About 500,000
Consumer Contact:

United Exchange, the product’s importer, toll-free at 888-645-8204 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.firstaidresearch.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment with Lidocaine. The recalled ointment is in a white, one ounce tube with “Bacitraycin Plus” printed on the front in green. Lidocaine is one of the two active ingredients listed on the back of the tube. The tube measures approximately 5 inches long by 1 inch wide. The lot number is printed on the end of the tube. The following lot numbers are included in the recall:

 

Lot Numbers

16001 through 16002

404001 through 404002

405001 through 405003

406001 through 406004

407001 through 407002

415001 through 415010

416001 through 416003

417001 through 417004
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately place the recalled ointment out of the reach of children and contact United Exchange, the product’s importer, for instructions on how to receive a full refund from the place of purchase.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

BiLo, Food Lion, Giant Foods, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Price Chopper, Rite Aid, Stop & Shop, Tops and Walgreens stores nationwide from January 2014 through November 2017 for about $9.

Importer(s):

United Exchange Corporation, of Cerritos, Calif.

Distributor(s):

First Aid Research Corp., of Jupiter, Fla.

Manufactured In:
South Korea
Recall number:
18-118
