Fantasia Accessories Recalls Slap Bracelets Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

The slap bracelet’s metal wristband can pierce the protective fabric around it and expose sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard to young children.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s furry critter plush slap bracelets in panda, unicorn and heart designs. The recalled bracelets are made of a metal band covered with a protective fabric. Only slap on bracelets are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bracelets, take them away from young children and contact Fantasia Accessories to receive a free replacement product.
Fantasia Accessories has received four reports of the bracelets piercing the fabric cover, resulting in five injuries of minor cuts to consumers’ hands or wrists.
Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com in July 2018 for about $5.
Yumark Enterprises Corp/Yumark Pacific LTD., of China
Fantasia Accessories Ltd., of New York
