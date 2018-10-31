  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Fantasia Accessories Recalls Slap Bracelets Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

Name of product:
Slap bracelets
Hazard:

The slap bracelet’s metal wristband can pierce the protective fabric around it and expose sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 31, 2018
Units:
About 22,500
Consumer Contact:

Fantasia Accessories at 800-624-4826 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@fantasia.com or online at www.fantasia.com and click on “Safety Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s furry critter plush slap bracelets in panda, unicorn and heart designs. The recalled bracelets are made of a metal band covered with a protective fabric.  Only slap on bracelets are included in this recall.​​​​

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bracelets, take them away from young children and contact Fantasia Accessories to receive a free replacement product.

Incidents/Injuries:

Fantasia Accessories has received four reports of the bracelets piercing the fabric cover, resulting in five injuries of minor cuts to consumers’ hands or wrists.

Sold Exclusively At:

Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com in July 2018 for about $5.

Manufacturer(s):

Yumark Enterprises Corp/Yumark Pacific LTD., of China

Importer(s):

Fantasia Accessories Ltd., of New York

Distributor(s):

Fantasia Accessories Ltd., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-026
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Huish Outdoors Recalls Buoyancy Control Devices (BCDs) Due to Drowning Hazard
Boy Scouts of America Recalls Neckerchief Slides Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban
Weeplay Kids Recalls Children’s Coveralls Due to Choking Hazard
JCPenney Recalls Okie Dokie Denim Patches Shortie Shorts Due to Choking Hazard
Women’s Scarves Recalled by Yangtze Store Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)