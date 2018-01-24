  1. Home
Elkay Recalls Water Coolers and Bottle Filling Stations Due to Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Elkay and Halsey Taylor water coolers and bottle filling stations
Hazard:

Internal screws that secure the grounding wire can break and allow the grounding wire to become loose, posing a shock hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
January 25, 2018
Units:
About 31,600
Consumer Contact:

Elkay toll-free at 866-243-3070 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., email at Recall17@elkay.com or online at www.elkay.com and click on PRODUCT RECALL for more information. Consumers can also go to www.checkmycooler.com and enter a unit’s full serial number to see if it is included in the recall.

Description:

This recall involves Elkay and Halsey Taylor water coolers and bottle filling stations with the model numbers that begin with the letter and number combinations listed below. They are mainly installed in public facilities such as schools/universities, office buildings and airports. The brand Elkay or Halsey Taylor is identified on the front of the units with a nameplate or embossing and the affected serial numbers begin with the numbers 1704, 1705 or 1706. For more information on where to identify the model numbers and serial numbers on the units, visit www.checkmycooler.com .

 

Elkay Models

ECP8, ECU8

EFA(4, 8, 14, 16, 20)

EFHA(8, 14)

EFOA8

EFY8

EHFSA8

EMABF(TL)8

ESWA8

EW(TL)A(4, 8, 14, 16, 20)

EWCA(4, 8, 14)

EZ (all models)

FD700(3, 5, 10)

HEW3

LFAE(8, 14, 20)

LFDE10

LMABF(TL)8

LVRC(TL)8

LVRCGRN(TL)8

LVRCHD(TL)8

LWAE(8, 14)

LWCE4

LZ (all models)

OHFAVR8

VRC(TL)8, VRC(TL)FR(D, 8)

VRCGRN(TL)8

VRCHD(TL)8

 

Halsey Taylor Models

HAC(G)8

HBW8

HOF14

HTHBHAC(G)8

HTHBHVR8

HTVZ (all models)

HVR(GRN)8

HVR8HD

S(300, 500, 10000)

SCWT(8, 14, 20)

SW(4, 8, 14)

WC8

WM(8, 14, 16)

XP8

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water coolers and bottle filling stations, unplug the units and contact Elkay for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 362 reports of broken screws being found in units prior to installation. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Elkay distributors from May 2017 through June 2017 for between $600 and $7,450.

Manufacturer(s):

Elkay Plumbing Products Company, of Savanna, Ill.

Distributor(s):

Elkay Sales Inc., of Oak Brook, Ill.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-085
