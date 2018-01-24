Elkay Recalls Water Coolers and Bottle Filling Stations Due to Shock Hazard

Internal screws that secure the grounding wire can break and allow the grounding wire to become loose, posing a shock hazard.
Elkay toll-free at 866-243-3070 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., email at Recall17@elkay.com or online at www.elkay.com and click on PRODUCT RECALL for more information. Consumers can also go to www.checkmycooler.com and enter a unit’s full serial number to see if it is included in the recall.
Recall Details
This recall involves Elkay and Halsey Taylor water coolers and bottle filling stations with the model numbers that begin with the letter and number combinations listed below. They are mainly installed in public facilities such as schools/universities, office buildings and airports. The brand Elkay or Halsey Taylor is identified on the front of the units with a nameplate or embossing and the affected serial numbers begin with the numbers 1704, 1705 or 1706. For more information on where to identify the model numbers and serial numbers on the units, visit www.checkmycooler.com .
Elkay Models
ECP8, ECU8
EFA(4, 8, 14, 16, 20)
EFHA(8, 14)
EFOA8
EFY8
EHFSA8
EMABF(TL)8
ESWA8
EW(TL)A(4, 8, 14, 16, 20)
EWCA(4, 8, 14)
EZ (all models)
FD700(3, 5, 10)
HEW3
LFAE(8, 14, 20)
LFDE10
LMABF(TL)8
LVRC(TL)8
LVRCGRN(TL)8
LVRCHD(TL)8
LWAE(8, 14)
LWCE4
LZ (all models)
OHFAVR8
VRC(TL)8, VRC(TL)FR(D, 8)
VRCGRN(TL)8
VRCHD(TL)8
Halsey Taylor Models
HAC(G)8
HBW8
HOF14
HTHBHAC(G)8
HTHBHVR8
HTVZ (all models)
HVR(GRN)8
HVR8HD
S(300, 500, 10000)
SCWT(8, 14, 20)
SW(4, 8, 14)
WC8
WM(8, 14, 16)
XP8
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water coolers and bottle filling stations, unplug the units and contact Elkay for a free repair.
The firm has received 362 reports of broken screws being found in units prior to installation. No injuries have been reported.
Elkay distributors from May 2017 through June 2017 for between $600 and $7,450.
Elkay Plumbing Products Company, of Savanna, Ill.
Elkay Sales Inc., of Oak Brook, Ill.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800