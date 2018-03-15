  1. Home
  2. Recalls

eheat Recalls Envi Wall Heaters Due to Overheating and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Envi high-efficiency electric panel heaters
Hazard:

Improper wire crimping by the manufacturer can cause the unit to overheat, smoke, or melt, posing a burn hazard.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 15, 2018
Units:
About 35,000 (in addition, about 700 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

eheat toll-free at 888-803-0513 from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.eheat.com and click on Safety Recall Notice or at  www.recallrtr.com/wallheater and click on Register for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Envi Wall Heaters. The heaters were sold in white and black and measure about 19 inches by 22 inches by 2 inches. The model numbers are located on the back of the unit, on the bottom left corner.  The affected products have the following model numbers:

 

Model Numbers

HH1012T

HW1012T

HW1012N

HW1022T

HW1022N

HH1012T-BK

 

 

 

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers with recalled wall heaters purchased between July 2015 and August 2016 should immediately contact eheat for a free repair.   

Incidents/Injuries:

eheat has received approximately 300 reports of overheating involving the Envi heaters. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.eheat.com and some specialty retailers from July 2015 through August 2016, a for between about $140 and $160.

Manufacturer(s):

eheat, Inc., of Tomball, Texas

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-730
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

MAAX Spas Recalls Hot Tubs and Swim Spas Due to Fire Hazard
InSinkErator® Recalls SinkTop™ Switch Accessory for Garbage Disposals Due to Fire Hazard
Goodman Manufacturing Recalls Modular Blowers Due to Fire Hazard
Goodman Company Recalls Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps Due to Burn and Fire Hazards
Hunter Douglas Recalls Privacy Sheer Blinds Due to Strangulation Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)