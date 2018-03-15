eheat Recalls Envi Wall Heaters Due to Overheating and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Improper wire crimping by the manufacturer can cause the unit to overheat, smoke, or melt, posing a burn hazard.
eheat toll-free at 888-803-0513 from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.eheat.com and click on Safety Recall Notice or at www.recallrtr.com/wallheater and click on Register for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Envi Wall Heaters. The heaters were sold in white and black and measure about 19 inches by 22 inches by 2 inches. The model numbers are located on the back of the unit, on the bottom left corner. The affected products have the following model numbers:
|
Model Numbers
|
HH1012T
|
HW1012T
|
HW1012N
|
HW1022T
|
HW1022N
|
HH1012T-BK
Consumers with recalled wall heaters purchased between July 2015 and August 2016 should immediately contact eheat for a free repair.
eheat has received approximately 300 reports of overheating involving the Envi heaters. No injuries have been reported.
Online at www.eheat.com and some specialty retailers from July 2015 through August 2016, a for between about $140 and $160.
eheat, Inc., of Tomball, Texas
