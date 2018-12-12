  1. Home
dormakaba USA Recalls Stanley Commercial Hardware Locksets Due to Risk of Entrapment in an Emergency

Name of product:
Door locksets
Hazard:

The lockset can fail to open, posing an entrapment hazard and inability to vacate a location in an emergency.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
December 12, 2018
Units:
About 13,500 (in addition, about 800 were sold in Canada and about 200 were sold in Mexico)
Consumer Contact:

dormakaba USA Inc. toll-free at 855-885-1296 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or www.stanleyhardwarefordoors.com and click on Products, then on Recall for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Stanley Commercial Hardware’s grade 1 mortise lever lock

QMS/QME 100 Series. The recalled locksets have Bright Brass, Satin Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Satin Nickel, Bright Chrome or Satin Chrome finish.  The locksets were sold in 15 different “functions” or models that can be identified by the three digit number following the QMS/QME series, which is located on the mortise case that is installed in the door cavity. Only mortise locksets with the following model/series numbers are included in the recall.

 

Model/Series

Case

Description

QMS130

F1

Privacy

QME130

QMS140

F22

Passage

QME140

QMS145

F19

Privacy with Deadbolt

QME145

QMS150

F4

Entry

QME150

QMS152

F13

Exit

QME152

QMS154

F20

Corridor

QME154

QMS158

F11

Dormitory

QME158

QMS160

F5

Classroom

QME160

QMS162

F32

Classroom Security

QME162

QMS164

F9

Apartment

QME164

QMS170

F7

Storeroom

QME170

QMS172

F30

Institutional

QME172

QMS174

F14

Store Door

QME174
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled locksets and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a free replacement lockset.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received eight reports of lockset latch failures. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Newport Distribution, CBS Manhattan, Columbus Door Company and other lock distributors and retailers nationwide, and online at www.Grainger.com from December 2013 through June 2018 for between about $450 and $650.

Manufacturer(s):

Thase Enterprise Co. Ltd., of Taiwan

Importer(s):

Stanley Security Solutions, Inc. and Best Access Solutions, Inc., of Indianapolis, Ind.

Distributor(s):

dormakaba USA, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
19-046
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

