dormakaba USA Recalls Stanley Commercial Hardware Locksets Due to Risk of Entrapment in an Emergency

The lockset can fail to open, posing an entrapment hazard and inability to vacate a location in an emergency.
Recall Details
This recall involves Stanley Commercial Hardware’s grade 1 mortise lever lock
QMS/QME 100 Series. The recalled locksets have Bright Brass, Satin Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Satin Nickel, Bright Chrome or Satin Chrome finish. The locksets were sold in 15 different “functions” or models that can be identified by the three digit number following the QMS/QME series, which is located on the mortise case that is installed in the door cavity. Only mortise locksets with the following model/series numbers are included in the recall.
|
Model/Series
|
Case
|
Description
|
QMS130
|
F1
|
Privacy
|
QME130
|
QMS140
|
F22
|
Passage
|
QME140
|
QMS145
|
F19
|
Privacy with Deadbolt
|
QME145
|
QMS150
|
F4
|
Entry
|
QME150
|
QMS152
|
F13
|
Exit
|
QME152
|
QMS154
|
F20
|
Corridor
|
QME154
|
QMS158
|
F11
|
Dormitory
|
QME158
|
QMS160
|
F5
|
Classroom
|
QME160
|
QMS162
|
F32
|
Classroom Security
|
QME162
|
QMS164
|
F9
|
Apartment
|
QME164
|
QMS170
|
F7
|
Storeroom
|
QME170
|
QMS172
|
F30
|
Institutional
|
QME172
|
QMS174
|
F14
|
Store Door
|
QME174
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled locksets and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a free replacement lockset.
The firm has received eight reports of lockset latch failures. No injuries have been reported.
Newport Distribution, CBS Manhattan, Columbus Door Company and other lock distributors and retailers nationwide, and online at www.Grainger.com from December 2013 through June 2018 for between about $450 and $650.
Thase Enterprise Co. Ltd., of Taiwan
Stanley Security Solutions, Inc. and Best Access Solutions, Inc., of Indianapolis, Ind.
dormakaba USA, of Indianapolis, Ind.
