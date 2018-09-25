Desert Harvest Recalls Reléveum Skin Repair Cream Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirements

The bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Desert Harvest at 800-222-3901 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.desertharvest.com and click on “Customer Service” for more information.
Recall Details
The recalled Desert Harvest Reléveum Skin Repair Cream is in a transparent green bottle with a white pump dispenser cap and a tan/white gradient label with “Desert Harvest Reléveum” printed on the front. The product is an over the counter skin cream with lidocaine (4%) as the active ingredient. The cream is sold in a 4 ounce or an 8 ounce bottle with the date code “D02N5” printed above the barcode on the bottle.
Consumers should immediately place the recalled pain relieving cream out of the reach of children and contact Desert Harvest for a free replacement child resistant cap for the bottle.
None reported
Apotheco Pharmacy, Memorial Medical Center, Oschner Baptist Medical Center, Oschner Wellness, The Herb Bar, Current Medical Technologies, Be Well Pharmacy, Women’s Physical Therapy, other pharmacies nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and DesertHarvest.com from January 2016 through July 2018 for about $27 for the 4 ounce bottle and about $50 for the 8 ounce bottle.
Desert Harvest Inc., of Hillsborough, N.C.
