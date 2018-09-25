  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Desert Harvest Recalls Reléveum Skin Repair Cream Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirements

Name of product:
Desert Harvest Reléveum Skin Repair Cream
Hazard:

The bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 25, 2018
Units:
About 1,450
Consumer Contact:

Desert Harvest at 800-222-3901 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.desertharvest.com and click on “Customer Service” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recalled Desert Harvest Reléveum Skin Repair Cream is in a transparent green bottle with a white pump dispenser cap and a tan/white gradient label with “Desert Harvest Reléveum” printed on the front. The product is an over the counter skin cream with lidocaine (4%) as the active ingredient. The cream is sold in a 4 ounce or an 8 ounce bottle with the date code “D02N5” printed above the barcode on the bottle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately place the recalled pain relieving cream out of the reach of children and contact Desert Harvest for a free replacement child resistant cap for the bottle.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Apotheco Pharmacy, Memorial Medical Center, Oschner Baptist Medical Center, Oschner Wellness, The Herb Bar, Current Medical Technologies, Be Well Pharmacy, Women’s Physical Therapy, other pharmacies nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and DesertHarvest.com from January 2016 through July 2018 for about $27 for the 4 ounce bottle and about $50 for the 8 ounce bottle.

Manufacturer(s):

Desert Harvest Inc., of Hillsborough, N.C.

Distributor(s):

Desert Harvest Inc., of Hillsborough, N.C.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-229
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Xtava Recalls Allure Hair Dryers Due to Fire, Burn and Electrical Shock Hazards
Sandoz and Novartis Recall Prescription Drug Blister Packages Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Closure Requirements
First Aid Research Recalls Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment With Lidocaine Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement
ISO Beauty Recalls Hair Dryers Due to Burn Hazard
Walgreens Pain and Itch Relief Cream Recalled by Natureplex Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement