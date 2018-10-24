Cub Cadet Recalls Zero-Turn Riding Mowers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fuel tank’s neck can crack and cause fuel to leak, posing a fire hazard.
Cub Cadet toll-free at 888-848-6038 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or online www.cubcadet.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
This recall involves Cub Cadet model year 2018 RZT SX EFI residential zero turn riding mowers. The yellow, four-wheel mower with steering wheel control is sold with a 42, 46 or 50-inch cutting deck. “Cub Cadet” is printed on the front and sides of the mower, and on the seat’s backrest. “RZT SX” is printed below the seat. Models included in the recall are 17AWCBYS010, 17AWCBYZ010, 17RWCBYN010, 17RWCBYN210, 17RWCBYS010 and 17RWCBYZ010 and were manufactured between December 2017 and June 2018. The model number and manufacture date in MM/YYYY format can be found on a label located under the seat frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers, store them outside and contact an authorized Cub Cadet dealer or customer service representative to arrange for a free repair. Cub Cadet is contacting all known purchasers directly
Cub Cadet has received 15 reports of the fuel tank’s neck cracking. No injuries have been reported.
Independent Cub Cadet dealers nationwide and online at www.PowerEquipmentDirect.com from December 2017 through August 2018 for between $3,000 and $3,500.
Cub Cadet, of Cleveland, Ohio
