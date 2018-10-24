  1. Home
Cub Cadet Recalls Zero-Turn Riding Mowers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Cub Cadet RZT SX EFI zero-turn riding mowers
Hazard:

The fuel tank’s neck can crack and cause fuel to leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 24, 2018
Units:
About 4,900 (in addition, about 1,300 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Cub Cadet toll-free at 888-848-6038 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or online  www.cubcadet.com  and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Cub Cadet model year 2018 RZT SX EFI residential zero turn riding mowers. The yellow, four-wheel mower with steering wheel control is sold with a 42, 46 or 50-inch cutting deck. “Cub Cadet” is printed on the front and sides of the mower, and on the seat’s backrest. “RZT SX” is printed below the seat. Models included in the recall are 17AWCBYS010, 17AWCBYZ010, 17RWCBYN010, 17RWCBYN210, 17RWCBYS010 and 17RWCBYZ010 and were manufactured between December 2017 and June 2018. The model number and manufacture date in MM/YYYY format can be found on a label located under the seat frame.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers, store them outside and contact an authorized Cub Cadet dealer or customer service representative to arrange for a free repair. Cub Cadet is contacting all known purchasers directly

Incidents/Injuries:

Cub Cadet has received 15 reports of the fuel tank’s neck cracking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Independent Cub Cadet dealers nationwide and online at www.PowerEquipmentDirect.com from December 2017 through August 2018 for between $3,000 and $3,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Cub Cadet, of Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-706
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
