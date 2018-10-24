  1. Home
Cub Cadet Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Cub Cadet Challenger 400 utility vehicles
Hazard:

The fuel tank’s neck can crack and cause fuel to leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 24, 2018
Units:
About 350
Consumer Contact:

Cub Cadet toll-free at 888-848-6038 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or online  www.cubcadet.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Cub Cadet model year 2018 Challenger 400 4x4 utility vehicles with model number 37BV3BHK010. The yellow utility vehicles have four-wheel drive with side-by-side seating for two people. “Challenger 400” and “4x4” is printed on both sides of the utility vehicle’s bed. “Cub Cadet” is printed on both sides of the front fender. The recalled vehicles were manufactured between May 2018 and August 2018. The model number and manufacture date in MM/YYYY format can be found on a label located on the seat frame under driver’s seat.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles, store outside and contact an authorized Cub Cadet dealer or customer service representative to arrange for a free repair. Cub Cadet is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None

Sold At:

Independent Cub Cadet dealers nationwide from May 2018 through August 2018 for about $7,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Cub Cadet, of Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-707
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

