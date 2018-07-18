  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Crate and Barrel Recalls Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Josephine floor mirrors
Hazard:

The mirror’s glass can separate from the wooden backing and fall, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 18, 2018
Units:
About 830
Consumer Contact:

Crate and Barrel at 800-451-8217 from 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information .

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Crate and Barrel’s Josephine floor mirrors, sold individually or as a set of three mirrors that can be hung vertically or horizontally. The mirror consists of a larger rectangular mirror and a smaller square mirror on wooden backing that measures about 16 inches wide, 3 inches deep and 90.5 inches long. The hangtag that came with the mirror has the number 215-037 printed next to the bar code.

 
Remedy:

Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact Crate and Barrel to arrange for a free replacement mirror. Crate and Barrel is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Crate and Barrel has received three reports of the mirror glass becoming loose or separating from the wooden backing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from December 2016 through February 2018 for about $450 for a single mirror and $1,250 for a three-mirror set.

Manufacturer(s):

LAR Collection, of Mexico

Importer(s):

Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Ill.

Distributor(s):

Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Ill.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
18-754
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Crate and Barrel Recalls Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Baccus Recalls Stanley Workbench LED Light and Power Stations Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Ashley Furniture Recalls Floor Lamps Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Uttermost Recalls Mirrors, Art and Wall Decor Due to Injury Hazard
Ketra Recalls to Inspect Recessed Downlights Due to Electrical Shock Hazard