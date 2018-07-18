Crate and Barrel Recalls Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The mirror’s glass can separate from the wooden backing and fall, posing a laceration hazard.
Crate and Barrel at 800-451-8217 from 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information .
Recall Details
This recall involves Crate and Barrel’s Josephine floor mirrors, sold individually or as a set of three mirrors that can be hung vertically or horizontally. The mirror consists of a larger rectangular mirror and a smaller square mirror on wooden backing that measures about 16 inches wide, 3 inches deep and 90.5 inches long. The hangtag that came with the mirror has the number 215-037 printed next to the bar code.
Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact Crate and Barrel to arrange for a free replacement mirror. Crate and Barrel is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Crate and Barrel has received three reports of the mirror glass becoming loose or separating from the wooden backing. No injuries have been reported.
Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from December 2016 through February 2018 for about $450 for a single mirror and $1,250 for a three-mirror set.
LAR Collection, of Mexico
Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Ill.
