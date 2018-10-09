Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Recalls Decorative Pineapples Due to Laceration Hazard

The metal leaves on top of the pineapples have sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at 800-333-9566 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or online at www.crackerbarrel.com and click on “Product Recalls.”
Recall Details
This recall involves decorative driftwood pineapples. They are shaped from tan driftwood spikes, have spiked, galvanized metal leaves at the top and measure approximately 19 inches high by 9.5 inches wide by 9.5 inches in diameter.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pineapples and return them to any Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® for a full refund. Online purchasers will be contacted directly.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has received two reports of consumers cutting their fingers on the metal leaves on the pineapples, resulting in one injury that required stitches.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations nationwide and online at www.crackerbarrel.com from June 2018 through August 2018 for about $40.
CBOCS Distribution Inc., dba Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, of Lebanon, Tenn.
