Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Recalls Decorative Pineapples Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Decorative driftwood pineapples
Hazard:

The metal leaves on top of the pineapples have sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 9, 2018
Units:
About 1,500
Consumer Contact:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at 800-333-9566 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or online at www.crackerbarrel.com and click on “Product Recalls.”  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves decorative driftwood pineapples. They are shaped from tan driftwood spikes, have spiked, galvanized metal leaves at the top and measure approximately 19 inches high by 9.5 inches wide by 9.5 inches in diameter.

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pineapples and return them to any Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® for a full refund. Online purchasers will be contacted directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has received two reports of consumers cutting their fingers on the metal leaves on the pineapples, resulting in one injury that required stitches.

Sold Exclusively At:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations nationwide and online at www.crackerbarrel.com from June 2018 through August 2018 for about $40.  

Importer(s):

CBOCS Distribution Inc., dba Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, of Lebanon, Tenn.

Distributor(s):

CBOCS Distribution Inc., dba Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, of Lebanon, Tenn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-005
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise