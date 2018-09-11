  1. Home
Cost Plus World Market Recalls Daybeds Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Hartley flip daybeds
Hazard:

The removable bottom cushion on the daybed fails to meet the federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 11, 2018
Units:
About 2,300
Consumer Contact:

Cost Plus toll-free at 877-967-5362 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET any day or online at www.worldmarket.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Hartley Flip Daybeds. The recalled daybeds are a light gray upholstered duet daybed sofa. The SKU/UPC 535790/00000025357905 is printed on the UPC label attached to the underside of the daybed.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled daybeds and return the removable bottom cushion to any Cost Plus World Market or World Market store for a free replacement bottom cushion.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Cost Plus World Market and World Market stores nationwide and online at www.worldmarket.com from January 2017 through January 2018 for about $550.

Importer(s):

Cost Plus Management Services Inc., of Alameda, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-221
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

