Cost Plus World Market Recalls Daybeds Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

The removable bottom cushion on the daybed fails to meet the federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
Cost Plus toll-free at 877-967-5362 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET any day or online at www.worldmarket.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Hartley Flip Daybeds. The recalled daybeds are a light gray upholstered duet daybed sofa. The SKU/UPC 535790/00000025357905 is printed on the UPC label attached to the underside of the daybed.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled daybeds and return the removable bottom cushion to any Cost Plus World Market or World Market store for a free replacement bottom cushion.
None reported
Cost Plus World Market and World Market stores nationwide and online at www.worldmarket.com from January 2017 through January 2018 for about $550.
Cost Plus Management Services Inc., of Alameda, Calif.
