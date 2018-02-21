  1. Home
Cost Plus World Market Recalls Bleeding Drip Taper Candles Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Bleeding drip taper candles
Hazard:

 The candles’ high flame can ignite the surface of the wax, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 21, 2018
Units:
About 8,400
Consumer Contact:

Cost Plus World Market toll-free at 877-967-5362 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET daily or online at www.worldmarket.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Cost Plus World Market’s bleeding drip taper candles sold in a pack of two candles. The unscented wax candles are black and bleed red wax as they melt. They measure about 10 inches long.  World Market, Bleeding Drip Taper Candles and SKU/UPC 544668/000000544668 can be found on the product packaging. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Cost Plus World Market or World Market store for a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two incident reports, including one of a candle catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.  

Sold At:

Cost Plus World Market and World Market stores nationwide and online at www.worldmarket.com from August 2017 through October 2017 for about $7.

Manufacturer(s):

Proud Wealth International LTD, of China

Importer(s):

Cost Plus Management Services Inc., of Alameda, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-105
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
