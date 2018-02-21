Cost Plus World Market Recalls Bleeding Drip Taper Candles Due to Fire Hazard

The candles’ high flame can ignite the surface of the wax, posing a fire hazard.
Recall Details
This recall involves Cost Plus World Market’s bleeding drip taper candles sold in a pack of two candles. The unscented wax candles are black and bleed red wax as they melt. They measure about 10 inches long. World Market, Bleeding Drip Taper Candles and SKU/UPC 544668/000000544668 can be found on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Cost Plus World Market or World Market store for a full refund.
The firm has received two incident reports, including one of a candle catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Cost Plus World Market and World Market stores nationwide and online at www.worldmarket.com from August 2017 through October 2017 for about $7.
Proud Wealth International LTD, of China
Cost Plus Management Services Inc., of Alameda, Calif.
