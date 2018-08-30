  1. Home
Core Health & Fitness Recalls Stairmaster Stepmill Exercise Equipment Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
StairMaster® branded 8G Gauntlet Stepmill machines
Hazard:

The steps can accelerate rapidly without input from the user, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 30, 2018
Units:
About 3,500
Consumer Contact:

Core Health & Fitness at 800-598-8541 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@corehandf.com or online at www.corehandf.com and click on “Recall Alert” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves StairMaster branded 8G Gauntlet Stepmill machines with model numbers 9-5250 & 9-5270. The recalled machines were sold in red, black and red/yellow. The recalled machines consist of a revolving staircase and a backlit LCD console. The model number is printed on the base of the unit. The date code is in the YYWW format (1816 means year 2018, week 16).  The date code is the section of the serial number at digits 8 – 11 (see photo). The date code range for SKU 9-5250 is from 1734 to 1823.  The date code range for SKU 9-5270 is from 1813 to 1816. Stairmaster is printed on both sides of the unit and on the shrouds.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise machines and contact Core Health & Fitness for a free repair. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received reports of 52 incidents of steps accelerating unexpectedly, resulting in 12 minor injuries.

Sold At:

Core Health & Fitness distributors nationwide from October 2017 through June 2018 for between $7,500 and $9,950.

Manufacturer(s):

Land America Health and Fitness, of Xiamen, Xingling, China

Importer(s):

Core Health & Fitness, of Vancouver, Wash.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-764
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
