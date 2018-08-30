Core Health & Fitness Recalls Stairmaster Stepmill Exercise Equipment Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The steps can accelerate rapidly without input from the user, posing a fall hazard.
Core Health & Fitness at 800-598-8541 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@corehandf.com or online at www.corehandf.com and click on “Recall Alert” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves StairMaster branded 8G Gauntlet Stepmill machines with model numbers 9-5250 & 9-5270. The recalled machines were sold in red, black and red/yellow. The recalled machines consist of a revolving staircase and a backlit LCD console. The model number is printed on the base of the unit. The date code is in the YYWW format (1816 means year 2018, week 16). The date code is the section of the serial number at digits 8 – 11 (see photo). The date code range for SKU 9-5250 is from 1734 to 1823. The date code range for SKU 9-5270 is from 1813 to 1816. Stairmaster is printed on both sides of the unit and on the shrouds.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise machines and contact Core Health & Fitness for a free repair. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received reports of 52 incidents of steps accelerating unexpectedly, resulting in 12 minor injuries.
Core Health & Fitness distributors nationwide from October 2017 through June 2018 for between $7,500 and $9,950.
Land America Health and Fitness, of Xiamen, Xingling, China
Core Health & Fitness, of Vancouver, Wash.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800