Cordless Electric Chainsaws Recalled Due to Injury Hazard; Distributed by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading

The chain brake guard in the cordless electric chainsaw can fail and allow the chainsaw to continue operating, posing an injury hazard to users.
Hongkong Sun Rise Trading toll-free at 888-266-7096 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Friday through Sunday or online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Greenworks, Kobalt and Snapper brands of cordless electric chainsaws. The recalled chainsaws have a 16 or 18-inch saw and an 80 or 82-volt lithium ion battery. “GreenworksPro,” “Greenworks Commercial,” “Kobalt,” or “Snapper” is printed on the saw blade. The model number and item number (if applicable) are printed at the top of the warning label underneath the chainsaw switch handle.
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Colors
|
Model Number
|
Item Number
|
Greenworks Pro
|
80v 16” brushless cordless electric chainsaw
|
Green and black
|
CS80L211
|
N/A
|
Greenworks Pro
|
80v 18” cordless electric chainsaw
|
Green and black
|
CS80L00
|
N/A
|
Greenworks Commercial
|
82v 18” cordless electric chainsaw
|
Black
|
GS 180
|
N/A
|
Kobalt
|
80v 18” cordless electric chainsaw
|
Blue and black
|
KCS 180
|
419015 (sold without battery)
670251 (sold with battery)
|
Snapper XD
|
82v 18” cordless electric chainsaw
|
Red and black
|
SXDCS82
|
1696773
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.
None reported
Lowe’s and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and other websites from January 2015 through October 2017 for between $170 and $300.
Changzhou Globe Co. Ltd., of China
Hongkong Sun Rise Trading Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800