Cordless Electric Chainsaws Recalled Due to Injury Hazard; Distributed by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading

Name of product:
Cordless electric chainsaws
Hazard:

The chain brake guard in the cordless electric chainsaw can fail and allow the chainsaw to continue operating, posing an injury hazard to users.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 1, 2018
Units:
48,100 in the U.S. (In addition, 2,100 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading toll-free at 888-266-7096 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Friday through Sunday or online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Greenworks, Kobalt and Snapper brands of cordless electric chainsaws. The recalled chainsaws have a 16 or 18-inch saw and an 80 or 82-volt lithium ion battery. “GreenworksPro,” “Greenworks Commercial,” “Kobalt,” or “Snapper” is printed on the saw blade. The model number and item number (if applicable) are printed at the top of the warning label underneath the chainsaw switch handle.

Brand

Product

Colors

Model Number

Item Number

Greenworks Pro

80v 16” brushless cordless electric chainsaw

Green and black

CS80L211

N/A

Greenworks Pro

80v 18” cordless electric chainsaw

Green and black

CS80L00

N/A

Greenworks Commercial

82v 18” cordless electric chainsaw

Black

GS 180

N/A

Kobalt

80v 18” cordless electric chainsaw

Blue and black

KCS 180

419015 (sold without battery)

 

670251 (sold with battery)

Snapper XD

82v 18” cordless electric chainsaw

Red and black

SXDCS82

1696773
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Lowe’s and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and other websites from January 2015 through October 2017 for between $170 and $300.

Manufacturer(s):

Changzhou Globe Co. Ltd., of China

Distributor(s):

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-090
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
