  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Clean Republic Recalls Hill Topper Electric Bike Motor Controllers Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Hill Topper Electric Bike motor controller circuit board
Hazard:

Water can enter the motor controller and cause it to accelerate on its own, posing a crash and injury hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 2, 2018
Units:
About 3,350
Consumer Contact:

Hill Topper toll-free at 855-743-3279 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, email support@ukko.io or online at www.electric-bike-kit.com and click on Recall Information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hill Topper Electric Bike Kits with motor controller circuit boards used to convert regular bicycles to electric bicycles. The motor controller circuit boards, 24V/250W and 36V/350W, were sold separately as well as part of the kits. The model numbers KT24WSH-BF08 and KT36WSH-BFZ13504 can be found on the front of the motor control units.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled motor controller circuit boards and kits and contact the firm for a free replacement motor controller circuit board.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of a rider losing control of his bike when the motor accelerated without rider input, including one reported injury resulting in scrapes and bruises to the rider.

Sold At:

Hill Topper’s Seattle store and online at www.electric-bike-kit.com from January 2017 through June 2018 for $50 (24V/250W units) to $60 (36V/350W units) and for between $500 and $800 when sold with the kits.

Manufacturer(s):

Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., China.

Importer(s):

Clean Republic SODO LLC, dba “UKKO,” Seattle, Wash.

Distributor(s):

Clean Republic SODO LLC, dba “UKKO,” Seattle, Wash.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-200
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

BMC Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard
Additional Incidents Prompt Johnson Health Tech to Reannounce Recall of Matrix Fitness Ascent Trainers and Ellipticals Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Trek Recalls Bontrager Line Pro Bicycle Pedals Due to Fall Hazard
Jimmy Hack Golf Recalls Golf Swing Trainers Due to Injury Hazard
Burton Recalls Snowboard Boots Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)