CFMOTO Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The throttle pedal can be pushed past the throttle stop and not return to the idle position, posing a crash hazard.
CFMOTO toll-free at 888-823-6686 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@cfmotousa.com or online at www.cfmotousa.com and click on Customer Care and then Vehicle Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2018 ZFORCE 500 Trail, 2018 ZFORCE 800 Trail and 2018 ZFORCE 1000 SSV CFMOTO recreational off-highway vehicles with 500cc to 1000cc, 4-cycle engines. The recalled ZFORCE vehicles have “CFMOTO” stamped on the front grille, a “CFMOTO” decal on the bottom of the cab frame and a “ZFORCE” decal located on each side of rear box compartment. CFMOTO ZFORCE vehicles were sold in orange, blue, red and gray. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is located on the right-side frame rail just forward of the right rear tire.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a CFMOTO dealer to schedule a free repair. CFMOTO is contacting all registered owners directly.
None reported
CFMOTO dealers nationwide from January 2018 through July 2018 for between $9,000 and $14,000.
Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co. Ltd, of China
CFMOTO Powersports Inc., of Plymouth, Minn.
